Trudeau Freeland hug

Prime Minister Trudeau and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, in the House of Commons.

 Adam Scotti Office of the Prime Minister

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland is a member of the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) board of trustees, as we discussed earlier this week. She is in Switzerland this week to attend the group’s annual conference. 

But that hasn’t stopped her from making news back in Canada.  While Freeland is in Davos telling a panel discussion that “people are smarter than their leaders,” she probably did not see any irony in that statement. Yes, the people can be smarter than Freeland, as was demonstrated this week on social media. A clip from last December, where Freeland asks a Senate committee for $2 billion for a company that does not exist, has gone viral on Twitter and other social media outlets. 

Senior Columnist (Parliament Hill)

David Krayden is the Senior Parliament Hill Columnist for the Western Standard based in the Ottawa Bureau. He has been a reporter and columnist for the Ottawa Sun, several major US publications, and the original Western Standard.

