Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland is amemberof the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) board of trustees, as we discussed earlier this week. She is in Switzerland this week to attend the group’s annual conference.
But that hasn’t stopped her from making news back in Canada.While Freeland is in Davos telling a panel discussion that “people are smarter than their leaders,” she probably did not see any irony in that statement. Yes, the people can be smarter than Freeland, as was demonstrated this week on social media. A clip from last December, where Freeland asks a Senate committee for $2 billion for a company that does not exist, has gone viralon Twitterand other social media outlets.
Is this to be a fund under cover of which the Liberal Party can advance objectives that bypass parliamentary scrutiny?
Chrystia Freeland, Canada's Deputy PM & Finance Minister cannot explain how $2 billion is going to a "company that does not exist". She faces tough questions on why $2 billion is going to a govt "company that does not exist".#cdnpolipic.twitter.com/3Shgwcw6eH
You have to wonder. So little is known. Sen. Elizabeth Marshall (CPC-NFL) demanded Freeland explain why she wanted $2 billion for shares in a company called the Canada Growth Fund, a part of Bill C-32 that established the Canada Growth Fund, but failed to explain exactly what the government corporation is supposed to do.
“It’s going to provide $2 billion to you as minister to buy shares in a corporation which does not exist. There’s no legislation which tells us anything about this yet-to-be-created corporation, we don’t know anything about the composition of the board, or even whether there will be a board,” Marshall told the minister.
Freeland reacted with her typical rapid-fire arrogance, bizarrely suggesting Canada had to spend itself out of inflation just like U.S. President Joe Biden had tried to do — thunderously unsuccessfully it might be noted.
“I would say to you two things: One, the green transition, we have to act quickly, but from my perspective, the Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act added to the urgency with which Canada needs to act,” Freeland said. “They are deploying hundreds of billions of dollars to invest in the green transition. We need to move really,really fastand so getting this fund in place quickly, is more important than ever.”
Sothis is something about the “just transition,” but Freeland isn’t exactly sure what that is. She just knows she needs the moneyreally fast. Sounds like the words of a desperate armed assailant demanding cash from a bank teller.
Marshall wasn’t satisfied with that answer either.
“You’re saying, ‘Give me the $2 billion. I’ll buy some shares, but the company doesn’t even exist,’” an exasperated Marshall said.
You can read about the Canada Growth Fundhere. It is theusualassembly of environmental and climate change jargon that adds up to a big zero in substantive policy but $2 billion in taxpayer funding.
What else hasfinanceminister been up to lately?
Well, thanks to the research of MP Dr. Leslyn Lewis (Halidmand-Norfolk) we know Freeland and the Trudeau government signed on to a deal with the WEF that can only be termed as sinister.As the cabinet liaison officer with the WEF because of her trustee status with the organization, this obviously falls in Freeland’s bailiwick.
Lewis comments ina tweet: “In Nov 2020 while Canadians were distracted by COVID, the Liberal govt signed a World Economic Forum-initiated Charter. The Agile Nations Charter will facilitate agile ‘rule-making’ outside of Parliament. Why the secrecy?”
In Nov 2020 while Canadians were distracted by COVID, the Liberal govt signed a World Economic Forum-initiated Charter. The Agile Nations Charter will facilitate agile "rule-making" outside of Parliament. Why the secrecy?See details here: https://t.co/8skOsB3kkm#cdnpolipic.twitter.com/D6kPLM7vMX
There is no question that the WEF is composed of an elite group of individuals who have an agenda: They are trying to promote an ideology, and a system of government, to countries around the world. They do it in the open. Their founder and executive chairman, Klaus Schwab, is quite honest about his goals, and most of their musings and declarations are made public. The question for Canadians is whether their Liberal government is more attuned to the interests of Canadian taxpayers, or to the people they meet at the World Economic Forum?
David Krayden is the Senior Parliament Hill Columnist for the Western Standard based in the Ottawa Bureau. He has been a reporter and columnist for the Ottawa Sun, several major US publications, and the original Western Standard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.