If you needed more reasons to stop funding the CBC to the tune of $1.6 billion a year, look no further than how the state media covered the story of the RCMP member from Trail, B.C. who was running an anti-Trudeau website in his spare time.
The line between opinion and news is not just blurred at Mother CBC, it is invisible.
You read about Brent Lord in the Western Standard this week. He calls himself “the high prophet of the Church of Trudeau,” or “Father B,” and dressed up in various costumes to evidently mock Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in videos posted on the website and connected social media accounts.
The website isn’t even active anymore but you can find it on the Internet Archive. “His gospel explains why belonging to a fringe minority with unacceptable views is not tolerable and how Conservatives are always trying to deceive Canadians with silly words such as government debt, scandals, inflation, and other such nonsense,” reads the website.
Do we have a problem here?
Well, the CBC does. It ran a “news” story under the headline of “B.C. Mountie's anti-Trudeau website raises concerns about discriminatory views within the RCMP.”
So now it’s discriminatory to oppose Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his policies? This is a satirical website to boot. But Liberals and progressives never have any sense of humour when they're the target of the jokes.
Lord also cites Trudeau’s latest LGBTQ initiative, noting "$35 million in new project funding support aimed at addressing specific barriers to 2SLGBTQ+ equality. Now I'm not as smart as Justin Trudeau so I don't really understand what that means, but it sounds really good and if Justin Trudeau has implemented it then it really makes sense and I trust that all of this money will be spent appropriately and there will be no scandals. I trust you Justin, I trust.”
This must be one of the “marginalized communities” the CBC fears is being maligned by the website. It really is time to stop pretending LGBTQ people are in anyway marginalized in a society where the gay lifestyle is celebrated in print, television and film. Homosexual men and lesbian women on average make more money than their heterosexual counterparts and I have never been able to locate the “gay community” on the map anyway. They don’t all vote Liberal and most would tell the federal government they don’t need to be funded as some kind of needy group.
CBC also found a former BC solicitor general/public safety minister and West Vancouver police chief to comment on the story.
Kash Heed must also be a member of Thought Police because his words are truly Orwellian. "We need to make sure we're hiring the right people and we have the policies, discipline and supervision in place to detect these types of behaviours and deal with them in a swift fashion."
Uh huh. We can’t have people thinking for themselves.
Do you think for a moment if this RCMP officer were sponsoring a pro-Trudeau website that lauded the government's immigration policies and identity politics that the CBC would be fretting so? No, of course not. That would be acceptable use of the officer’s off-duty interests.
And get these comments from Trail Mayor Colleen Jones, who is also joined at the hip to the Trudeau government. She told CBC, "It's definitely not anything a community wants.”
"I want everybody to know that we are taking it seriously and that the officer in question is currently working from home and will continue to do so until the investigation is complete."
Lord probably should have thought twice about running this website. He’s obviously politically aware enough to know that both the mainstream media and the politicized RCMP weren’t going to support his venture. But if he’s fired for this, chalk up another victory for the state media and the Nineteen Eighty-Four society in which we live.
(9) comments
Memo to Pierre P:
When you become PM, I'll be holding you to your promise to defund the CBC.
But that's not enough:
(1) Privatize the CBC;
(2) Not another dime to the régime media - GlobalIST News, CTV or any of the print media. In other words: not a dime of taxpayers' money to these Trudeau-Singh-Notley coalition propagandists.
Great piece, David.
CBC Mounties and Trudeau need to be gone! All corrupt under the Present Dictatorship
What a corrupted sick fascist communist sewer this country has become under the psychotic child dictator
How long before concentration camps for “wrong think”?
Our institutions are now worthless and corrupted beyond imagination
BC.. what happened to you? Actually.. Canada, what happened to you? Where are those men and women, who were happy with what their hands have crafted.. to have seen their sweat and tears turning into rising cities and farms, in the times WHEN THERE WERE NO PARASITE BEAKS IN THE GVT TO TAKE YOUR EARNINGS, BY FORCE, BY INCARCERATION, DESTRUCTION.. I believe the day of reckoning is near..
If the balance is tilting more towards evil, then there will be more darkness in the light, therefore God Almighty will terminate this world.
I only thought such blatant state funded media stories existed about President Xi, China and Winnie the Poo
Oh David, it’s just getting started, when Justin Castro is allowed to censor the internet, it won’t just be “discriminatory” it will be against the law to be critical of the dear leader Kim Jong Justin. He has plunged us on a path of communism im not sure we can ever dig ourselves out of, he holds an iron grip on everything, he has accumulated power into the PMs office like no one before him has.
I got banned from two different accounts on Nat Post today for calling Pierre Trudeau Justin's step-dad...
I'd love to live in BC (decent weather, nice terrain/ scenery), if it weren't for all levels of government there.
GK, I had to live in northern B.C. for 3 years to work, and you are right, everything is under government control, what people don’t really know is even government insurance is controlled, when you buy a used car, even if you got really good deal, you don’t pay sales tax on what you paid, you pay sales tax on what the book value is. So if you paid 12,000.00 for a private sale, when you go to register it, and they say it was worth 18,000.00 you pay the tax on that. Insurance is outrageous, they wanted to charge me 1800.00 a year to insure my truck, I had to get a statement from my alberta insurance company stating I had 10’years of no claims to get it reduced to 1600.00 a year. Moved back here, and am now paying 900.00 same truck.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.