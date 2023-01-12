Trudeayu at gay pride parade

Prime Minister Trudeau takes part in a Montreal gay-pride parade, in August 2017.

 Adam Scotti Office of the Prime Minister

If you needed more reasons to stop funding the CBC to the tune of $1.6 billion a year, look no further than how the state media covered the story of the RCMP member from Trail, B.C. who was running an anti-Trudeau website in his spare time. 

The line between opinion and news is not just blurred at Mother CBC, it is invisible.

Senior Columnist (Parliament Hill)

David Krayden is the Senior Parliament Hill Columnist for the Western Standard based in the Ottawa Bureau. He has been a reporter and columnist for the Ottawa Sun, several major US publications, and the original Western Standard.

(9) comments

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

Memo to Pierre P:

When you become PM, I'll be holding you to your promise to defund the CBC.

But that's not enough:

(1) Privatize the CBC;

(2) Not another dime to the régime media - GlobalIST News, CTV or any of the print media. In other words: not a dime of taxpayers' money to these Trudeau-Singh-Notley coalition propagandists.

Great piece, David.

Kim Stordy
Kim Stordy

CBC Mounties and Trudeau need to be gone! All corrupt under the Present Dictatorship

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

What a corrupted sick fascist communist sewer this country has become under the psychotic child dictator

How long before concentration camps for “wrong think”?

Our institutions are now worthless and corrupted beyond imagination

Barron Not Barron
Barron Not Barron

BC.. what happened to you? Actually.. Canada, what happened to you? Where are those men and women, who were happy with what their hands have crafted.. to have seen their sweat and tears turning into rising cities and farms, in the times WHEN THERE WERE NO PARASITE BEAKS IN THE GVT TO TAKE YOUR EARNINGS, BY FORCE, BY INCARCERATION, DESTRUCTION.. I believe the day of reckoning is near..

If the balance is tilting more towards evil, then there will be more darkness in the light, therefore God Almighty will terminate this world.

mccann.wp
mccann.wp

I only thought such blatant state funded media stories existed about President Xi, China and Winnie the Poo

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Oh David, it’s just getting started, when Justin Castro is allowed to censor the internet, it won’t just be “discriminatory” it will be against the law to be critical of the dear leader Kim Jong Justin. He has plunged us on a path of communism im not sure we can ever dig ourselves out of, he holds an iron grip on everything, he has accumulated power into the PMs office like no one before him has.

G K
G K

I got banned from two different accounts on Nat Post today for calling Pierre Trudeau Justin's step-dad...

G K
G K

I'd love to live in BC (decent weather, nice terrain/ scenery), if it weren't for all levels of government there.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

GK, I had to live in northern B.C. for 3 years to work, and you are right, everything is under government control, what people don’t really know is even government insurance is controlled, when you buy a used car, even if you got really good deal, you don’t pay sales tax on what you paid, you pay sales tax on what the book value is. So if you paid 12,000.00 for a private sale, when you go to register it, and they say it was worth 18,000.00 you pay the tax on that. Insurance is outrageous, they wanted to charge me 1800.00 a year to insure my truck, I had to get a statement from my alberta insurance company stating I had 10’years of no claims to get it reduced to 1600.00 a year. Moved back here, and am now paying 900.00 same truck.

