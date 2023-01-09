F35

 The Government of Canada has finally announced a contract to purchase the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter. Is it late in coming? Yes. Should previous governments have not kicked the can further down the road? Yes.  

But this is about national defence and the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) and we need to applaud the fact that the feds are going to spend $19 billion for 88 state-of-the-art fighter jets. And to the people who think we should be spending this money on “social justice” projects, let me tell you that national defence is all about social, legal and political justice.  

Defence Minister Anita Anand.

Senior Columnist (Parliament Hill)

David Krayden is the Senior Parliament Hill Columnist for the Western Standard based in the Ottawa Bureau. He has been a reporter and columnist for the Ottawa Sun, several major US publications, and the original Western Standard.

