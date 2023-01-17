If we had any doubt the Trudeau governmentisn’ttelling us everything about life in the brave new world of green energy, those silly civil servants have been giving us clues again in briefing notes.
If you work in the oil industry and Canada’s green energy revolution leaves you unemployed, take heart, you can always be a janitor or truck driver. Not that there's anything wrong with cleaning or driving a truck, but it might not be for everyone.
It’s part of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s green new deal — not unlike the Democrat's Green New Deal in the United States — and yes, he, his government and the World Economic Forum (WEF) do take us all for imbeciles.
The memoto Natural ResourcesMinister Jonathan Wilkinson said the “green economy” alwaysneedpeople whodon’t possess“green skills," such as janitors and truck drivers.
“Innovation in the green economy will require a core workforce with the latest training in emerging technologies or a different mix of skills and knowledge which may cumulate in new green occupations,” said the June 1,2022memo. “However not all jobs will require completely new skill sets.”
“Will workers need to focus on re-skilling or up-skilling to adapt to a newlabourmarket following the transition to a low carbon economy?” asked the memo,Key MessagesOnJust Transition.
“Some green jobs will not require workers with green skills to perform their jobs,i.e.janitor or driver working for a solar energy company.”
And we need to transition quickly because the WEF says there's an environmental catastrophe on the horizon if we don't. At its meeting this week in Davos, Switzerland leader Klaus Schwab will be explaining how implementing these insane Environmental Social and Governance (ESG) scorecards will also stave off extinction even if they are creating economic chaos for countries like the Netherlands.
What else do you need to see in order to draw the simple conclusion the Trudeau government is playing us all for fools and imposing an energy system on us that is not just premature but largely unworkable?
There is no magic green economy: we will not all be driving electric cars next month because there aren’t enough batteries in the world to power them. The power to create electricity is still largely produced by coal-fired plants that'sgrounded in fossil fuels.
Trudeau doesn’t care if the country starves because he has made fertilizer too expensive for farmers to buy (because it contains nitrogen) or if you end up cleaning urinals — his green new deal is based entirely on the radical and toxic politics of climate change hysteria. It’s asideologically-basedand as inherently dangerous as China’s Great Leap Forward that created famine and the deaths of millions in China.
Andit’sabout the elites winning andrestof us losing.
It reminds me of the response from U.S. President Joe Biden’s climate change czar, Secretary of State John Kerry, when he was asked what the American green energy plan would do to fossil fuel workers.
Kerry was nonplussedabout oil and gas workers who would"see an end to their livelihoods” He explained, “What President Biden wants to do is make sure those folks have better choices ... That they can be the people to go to work to make the solar panels."
Yes, go make some solar panels — even though China is doing just that in a massive way in order to sell them to the idiots in climate change fearing states.
Kerry, the Heinz Ketchup king, is such a hypocrite and so assured and entrenched in his status as an environmental elitist that he had no difficulty using a private jet to travel to Iceland to accept an environmental award. Kerry said hehad no other choice.
"If you offset your carbon — it's the only choice for somebody like me who is traveling the world to win this battle," Kerry said.
The climate change emissary then explained that if you’re one of theanointedfew charged with fighting climate change on a global scale, you are allowed to ignore all the rules.
"I negotiated the Paris Accords for the United States … I've been involved with this fight for years. I negotiated with [Chinese] President Xi to bring President Xi to the table so we could get Paris.And, I believe, the time it takes me to get somewhere, I can't sail across the ocean.Ihave tofly, meet with people and get things done," Kerry explained to the reporters whom he obviously thought had not been blessed with brains to think.
Of course, our own Justin Trudeau loves to jet set around the world preaching the gospel of climate change and the WEF’s great reset. The rules of course don’t apply to him either because he’s out there doing Mother Earth’s work and ensuring the world doesn’t end in the next decade due to a climate crisis.
David Krayden is the Senior Parliament Hill Columnist for the Western Standard based in the Ottawa Bureau. He has been a reporter and columnist for the Ottawa Sun, several major US publications, and the original Western Standard.
(6) comments
Time for Alberta, Manitoba and Sask. to each a have a vote to separate from Canada. Love to see Trudeau reaction once they vote to go. Now they don’t have to go but the threat could bring down Trudeau.
His green new deal is turning Canada into Cuba and Canadians into prisoners.
I’m glad to see someone comparing this shitshow to Mao Zedong’s Great Leap Forward. There’s a lot of similarities.
"I negotiated the Paris Accords"
Kerry's vanity knows no bounds.
Trudeau is a mentally insane deranged psychotic
He is a terrorist
Last time I check they weren't building any solar panel fields, wind farms or charging stations in my area of the country. It must all be in Ontario...where all the votes are.
