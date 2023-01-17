TRudesau at COP 26

Prime Minister Trudeau speaks at the UN COP26  climate change conference in Glasgow, U.K. on November 1st, 2021.

 Adam Scotti Office of the Prime Minister

If we had any doubt the Trudeau government isn’t telling us everything about life in the brave new world of green energy, those silly civil servants have been giving us clues again in briefing notes.  

If you work in the oil industry and Canada’s green energy revolution leaves you unemployed, take heart, you can always be a janitor or truck driver. Not that there's anything wrong with cleaning or driving a truck, but it might not be for everyone.

It’s part of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s green new deal — not unlike the Democrat's Green New Deal in the United States — and yes, he, his government and the World Economic Forum (WEF) do take us all for imbeciles. 

Tags

Senior Columnist (Parliament Hill)

David Krayden is the Senior Parliament Hill Columnist for the Western Standard based in the Ottawa Bureau. He has been a reporter and columnist for the Ottawa Sun, several major US publications, and the original Western Standard.

(6) comments

Timriv
Timriv

Time for Alberta, Manitoba and Sask. to each a have a vote to separate from Canada. Love to see Trudeau reaction once they vote to go. Now they don’t have to go but the threat could bring down Trudeau.

Report Add Reply
Drax
Drax

His green new deal is turning Canada into Cuba and Canadians into prisoners.

Report Add Reply
bill.moulton
bill.moulton

I’m glad to see someone comparing this shitshow to Mao Zedong’s Great Leap Forward. There’s a lot of similarities.

Report Add Reply
G K
G K

"I negotiated the Paris Accords"

Kerry's vanity knows no bounds.

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Trudeau is a mentally insane deranged psychotic

He is a terrorist

Report Add Reply
G K
G K

Last time I check they weren't building any solar panel fields, wind farms or charging stations in my area of the country. It must all be in Ontario...where all the votes are.

Report Add Reply

