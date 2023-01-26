The CBC is after political blood. The brouhaha over alleged mysterious e-mails between the premier's office and Alberta's justice department has all the appearances of a political lynching, in which a news agency concocts a story to bring down a political figure it deems dangerous to the values of the legacy media.
That’s looks exactly like what’s happening to Smith right now: a media lynching.
Why?
First, the state broadcaster must really resent the fact there's a provincial premier willing to stand up to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau with the Alberta Sovereignty Act and with the backbone to resist the federal government’s COVID-19 mandates and its persecution of those who rejected them.
So Big Brother CBC has been running a series of stories that allege Smith deliberately interfered in the Alberta justice system by sending emails to provincial Justice Minister and Attorney General Tyler Shandro.
Then on Thursday the CBC found a political scientist who suggested an “independent investigation” was required to clear the air because there was so much “smoke” indicating “a fire.”
Yet, the whole thing is based on e-mails the CBC admits it hasn’t seen and certainly hasn’t read, and anonymous sources the CBC says it is protecting from “professional repercussions.”
What a load of crap.
If there are people working for the premier who are making these allegations then they should have the courage to come forward and publicly say so. If they are lying, there damn well should be professional repercussions and they should be fired.
This is the same nonsense that affected the presidency of Donald Trump for four years. There was never a hint of proof that Trump had colluded with Russia. It was largely based on an outrageous briefing note originally created to bolster Hilary Clinton’s campaign and was kept on life support by Democratic politicians like Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) who continued to insist he had secret information from anonymous sources. Special Counsel Robert Mueller exonerated Trump, but that still didn’t stop the lies or the half-witted speculation.
For her part Danielle Smith wants an apology from the CBC and she has said so publicly: "the CBC over a report that claimed someone in her office had contacted the Crown's office to interfere with the case of people charged at the Coutts border blockade."
“Last week, the CBC published a defamatory article containing baseless allegations that Premier’s Office staff sent a series of emails to Alberta Crown prosecutors concerning charges related to the Coutts protest and other pandemic-related matters before the courts. The CBC admitted it had not seen any of the emails," said a statement from Smith's office Wednesday afternoon."
“This article was then used and editorialized by the Official Opposition to smear the reputations of the premier, her office staff, Alberta Crown prosecutors and the Alberta Public Service."
“The premier calls on the CBC to retract its outrageous story and, further, that the CBC and the Official Opposition apologize to the premier, Premier’s Office staff, Alberta Crown prosecutors and those in the Alberta Public Service, for the damage caused to their reputations and that of Alberta’s justice system."
“The premier publicly campaigned for seven months on exploring ways to grant legal amnesty for individuals charged with non-violent, non-firearms, pandemic-related violations."
Is that why the CBC is so adamant to destroy Smith? Because she wanted to restore faith in public office? Because she thought the pandemic lockdowns had gone too far by destroying businesses and arresting people for skating outdoors, having parties in their homes or leading church services?
Remember that: you couldn’t go to church or workout at the gym because of COVID-19 but the liquor stores and a lot of strip clubs were open across Canada.
What does the CBC want you to believe? Well, have a look at one of their top stories from Thursday, which proclaims “COVID-19 misinformation cost at least 2,800 lives and $300M, new report says.”
The report is from an organization that receives its funding from the federal government — just like the CBC. So the organization is apt to tell the public just what the federal government wants it to know — just like the CBC.
Using the media as a front for political attacks is criminal. The CBC admits that they have not seen the emails and want to protect the "confidentiality" of their "source". If this goes without repercussions they will continue to use fabricated lies to attack provincial political leaders whom they ideologically despise.
The Province of Alberta needs to press criminal charges against the CBC and with serious charges against the CBC personnel behind this political attack.
Is it the responsibility of the accuser to provide the proof of an allegation or is it the responsibility of the victim to disprove an allegation?
These allegations seek to divide and conquer. This predatory behavior relies on the trust citizens have for their institutions, such as a public broadcasting corporation. The institution implores citizens to demand accountability from their elected officials. But when the institution itself is corrupt, it obscures the truth; forcing the elected official to defend against baseless accusations.
The ball is in your court CBC: prove that the emails exist. Or apologize for violation of journalist ethics.
"Anonymous sources", now those are words to ponder .
It is ludicrous that a state funded media outlet can just say anything without basis. And that they can attempt to ruin a political career without having proof of allegation, or without accountability. This trend has developed exponentially over the last 2 years, and it is supported by governments world wide. At least Poilievre wants to address the CBC, and I am planning to hold him to that one. What a terrible mess. Thank heaven for independent media.
Everyone who is not a worshipper of true-dow's far left totalitarian regime knows exactly who this anonymous person is. Destroying people like Smith, who stand up for democracy , is a priority and he uses his controlled media to destroy at all costs. And it will work as it has for the ones he has already destroyed unless the thick headed citizens open their minds. That's what dictators do.
Can she publicly sue the head of the CBC in an Alberta court? I know I would watch. I have a figure in mind, 1.6 Billion dollars payable to the province of Alberta. At least we would have some actual value for our wasted money.
It’s impossible to describe fully just what a complete sewer of lies, misinformation and Trudeau infected propaganda the CBC is
They and the rest of the corrupted MSM have been instructed by the psychotic child fascist Trudeau to attack Danielle Smith 24/7
CBC is Trudeau’s Pravda
