The CBC is after political blood. The brouhaha over alleged mysterious e-mails between the premier's office and Alberta's justice department has all the appearances of a political lynching, in which a news agency concocts a story to bring down a political figure it deems dangerous to the values of the legacy media.  

That’s looks exactly like what’s happening to Smith right now: a media lynching.

Cosmo Kramer
Cosmo Kramer

Using the media as a front for political attacks is criminal. The CBC admits that they have not seen the emails and want to protect the "confidentiality" of their "source". If this goes without repercussions they will continue to use fabricated lies to attack provincial political leaders whom they ideologically despise.

The Province of Alberta needs to press criminal charges against the CBC and with serious charges against the CBC personnel behind this political attack.

Merry Maverick
Merry Maverick

Is it the responsibility of the accuser to provide the proof of an allegation or is it the responsibility of the victim to disprove an allegation?

These allegations seek to divide and conquer. This predatory behavior relies on the trust citizens have for their institutions, such as a public broadcasting corporation. The institution implores citizens to demand accountability from their elected officials. But when the institution itself is corrupt, it obscures the truth; forcing the elected official to defend against baseless accusations.

The ball is in your court CBC: prove that the emails exist. Or apologize for violation of journalist ethics.

Delby
Delby

"Anonymous sources", now those are words to ponder .

PersonOne
PersonOne

It is ludicrous that a state funded media outlet can just say anything without basis. And that they can attempt to ruin a political career without having proof of allegation, or without accountability. This trend has developed exponentially over the last 2 years, and it is supported by governments world wide. At least Poilievre wants to address the CBC, and I am planning to hold him to that one. What a terrible mess. Thank heaven for independent media.

foslfarm
foslfarm

Everyone who is not a worshipper of true-dow's far left totalitarian regime knows exactly who this anonymous person is. Destroying people like Smith, who stand up for democracy , is a priority and he uses his controlled media to destroy at all costs. And it will work as it has for the ones he has already destroyed unless the thick headed citizens open their minds. That's what dictators do.

northrungrader
northrungrader

Can she publicly sue the head of the CBC in an Alberta court? I know I would watch. I have a figure in mind, 1.6 Billion dollars payable to the province of Alberta. At least we would have some actual value for our wasted money.

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

It’s impossible to describe fully just what a complete sewer of lies, misinformation and Trudeau infected propaganda the CBC is

They and the rest of the corrupted MSM have been instructed by the psychotic child fascist Trudeau to attack Danielle Smith 24/7

CBC is Trudeau’s Pravda

