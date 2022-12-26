I trust, dear readers, you all had a Merry Christmas and are preparing to bring in 2023 at the end of this week.
But before we do that, it is perhaps both prudent and obligatory to remember the year that was and to focus on just how ridiculous our Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the world of politics consistently in his travels around the world or at home.
This will be by no means an exhaustive list, but I hope to touch on events that were significant – either for comedic or tragic reasons.
Let us begin at the beginning of the year when Trudeau announced on Jan. 27 that the Freedom Convoy was a “fringe minority” with “unacceptable views.” Trudeau refused to even meet with the organizers of the organizers of the protest but the longer the demonstration lasted, the more outrageous grew Trudeau’s hyperbolic rhetoric these dreadful truckers whom the prime minister imagined were all a bunch of white supremacist Nazis.
Trudeau virtually disappeared for a week, claiming another bout of COVID-19, but I told Fox News at the time that he was probably hiding in his basement watching The Matrix series. It was hilarious to learn that Trudeau does indeed binge on science fiction television as he revealed in an interview this week that he watched the entire third season of something called The Boys, while he was jet-setting around the world attending conferences and expanding his carbon footprint.
That was the interview, scarcely watched at first, where Trudeau revealed why he really crushed that Freedom Convoy by invoking the Emergencies Act – the protesters disagreed with his COVID-19 mandates and couldn’t be allowed an audience for others to hear them. He forgot all about the public safety nonsense that had members of his cabinet frantically searching for tanks to put down this Wellington St. rebellion. No, it wasn’t about keeping Canadians safe, it was about keeping them shuttered from “misinformation.”
Invoking the Emergencies Act on Feb. 14 – Valentine's Day – was an act of sick symbolism that says much about the misplaced authoritarian values of his government.
Next we turn to London, England on the evening of Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral. We are all aware that some of Trudeau’s worst and most cringe-worthy moments have occurred when he is out of the country – remember that long nightmare in India where he modeled traditional Indian fashion for a series of unforgettable photo ops?
But we still weren’t prepared for his escapade that night, when we learned that the prime minister was not only a gifted blackface performer, but also a third-rate piano bar singer who favors the hits of Queen – a noted gay rock band from the 1970s. Whether there was some pun intended with the name of the band and the funeral itself, Trudeau bellowed out Bohemian Rhapsody in what might have been an alcohol-fueled rendition. But it really made no difference. Some stray iPhone captured it all on video to further enhance Trudeau’s curious political legacy.
The G20 conference in Bali was a non-stop Trudeau extravaganza, with Trudeau pulling out all the stops. On Nov. 15, Trudeau delivered one of those cunning responses at a news conferences when asked if he would call the extermination of the Uygur people in China as a “genocide.” Trudeau is never so agonizingly awful when he hasn’t a clue what to say except try to remember the talking points so he haltingly waded through the script.
“The word genocide, acts of genocide are things to be taken incredibly seriously,” Trudeau told reporters, his eyes looking every which way but at the journalist who queried the PM.
“We have objective, historical expert processes to put in place those words, those designation... The designation of genocide need to be made by proper international authorities.”
That apparently wasn’t enough subservience for his Chinese masters when dictator Xi Jinping publicly dressed down Trudeau for talking to the press about diplomatic discussions. Trudeau appeared as a junior officer being disciplined by his superior and the prime minister quickly scurried off to the men’s room – either to relieve himself, vomit, or just have a good cry.
Next there was Trudeau’s monumental error in refusing to sell Canadian Liquid Natural Gas (LNG) to Germany because there was no “business case” for it. Trudeau wouldn’t have found a business case to invest in AT&T, so why should we be surprised that he would tell Germany to go pound sand?
Trudeau can’t be so stupid that he can’t see the financial advantage of selling LNG to Germany, but he can be so ideologically stupid that he just doesn’t want to sell fossil fuels to another country – even if it means that country could freeze because it can’t obtain sufficient energy from Russia.
I’ve saved the best moment for last. At the Emergencies Inquiry Act, Trudeau had the enormous mendacity to maintain that he had never referred to the unvaccinated by “names.” He was either lying or unable to remember his own words. In fact, he called them "racists and misogynistic” -- in both official languages.
The element that is always missing from Trudeau is the truth. Whether it's performing in blackface for his inner circle or performing during Question Period; whether he is unable to truthfully call a genocide a genocide or incapable of repeating his own smear against the Freedom Convoy, Trudeau is always unwilling to come clean, to be clear about anything except his own avoidance of reality.
He really does need a vacation, one away from politics. I heartily endorse his early retirement before the next federal election.
(6) comments
This narcissistic bipolar sociopath needs to be removed from having an iota of any authority or power. His fascist tendencies are a threat to the humanity in Canada.
Sorry, it should say "now do Notley."
This is an excellent article David ........ not do Notley!
Trudeau’s embarrassing and stupid moments from 2022? Surely this only volume one. Every time this goofball opens his mouth, he adds to the volumes. And puts Canada on the map internationally but for all the wrong reasons. I cringe at the thought that my family, friends, and I are judged by the half-wit prime minister.
I view Canada as an idiotic Monty Python skit now with this child imbecile “in charge”
And as far as our institutions and legal system that have failed in protecting us from such an obvious psychopath …….
They certainly have shown themselves to be pompous , useless and corrupt as well
Shockingly so
It is a good thing that Mr. Krayden is not detailing all of Prime Mistake True-dolt's 'just plain stupid moments'. There is not enough bandwidth in the world, to detail that! If someone called True-dolt 'stupid', it would be an insult to stupid people!
To borrow from Cato the Elder: 'Ceterum autem censeo Justinius True-dope-us esse delendam.'
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.