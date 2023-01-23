Pierre Poilievre

Thanks to a relentless leadership race lasting some months in which Pierre Poilievre is likely to emerge victorious, the Conservative Party of Canada is in full campaign mode. Speculation about a snap fall election is just that, speculation. There are few reasons for Mr. Trudeau to risk it, and a great many for him to stay right where he is.

It's the same old blame game from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau — but Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre is offering ideas, not smears. When the going gets tough, Trudeau resorts to smearing Canadians as racists and deflecting responsibility from his own actions and policies. But the Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) leader is committed to not only challenging the status quo that Trudeau has nurtured and promoted, but overturning it. 

The next election will therefore be a contest between that collapsing status quo and a new direction, a new freedom, for Canada. 

As Prime Trudeau prepared for a three-day retreat beginning Monday, the thought of a spring election must have been foremost in his mind. He knows there is worse economic news in the offing, he is concerned that inflation will continue to rise as his government spends money it doesn’t have and continues to finance a war in Ukraine that he should help end, not fuel. He knows that interest rates are never far behind and just how grim restrictions on borrowing can make it impossible to buy or continue to own a house. His father governed when interest rates above 20 percent were common: He should know and care how that decimated the Canadian economy in the early 1980s.  

(3) comments

Canadian in Western Canada
Canadian in Western Canada

It does look like that will be the case but either way it will be Eastern Canadians deciding. A majority of Western Canadians could vote for a single party and still not change who will rule over them. Meanwhile a minority of Eastern Canadians can and regularly do force whatever rules, regs, laws and policies they want on Western Canada.

Report Add Reply
Sharden
Sharden

Until we equalize the election act and each province equal representation the problem of Ont.& Que. will continue to choose the government. Representation by population does not work and we end up with too many MPs. Smaller government would represent the average citizen in each province more equally.

Report Add Reply
delshay01
delshay01

Way to go Poilievre, behind you 100%. trudope is so stale and country destroying he needs to be put out to pasture with lots of cow fertilizer.

Report Add Reply

