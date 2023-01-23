Thanks to a relentless leadership race lasting some months in which Pierre Poilievre is likely to emerge victorious, the Conservative Party of Canada is in full campaign mode. Speculation about a snap fall election is just that, speculation. There are few reasons for Mr. Trudeau to risk it, and a great many for him to stay right where he is.
It's the same old blame game from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau — but Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre is offering ideas, not smears. When the going gets tough, Trudeau resorts to smearing Canadians as racists and deflecting responsibility from his own actions and policies. But the Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) leader is committed to not only challenging the status quo that Trudeau has nurtured and promoted, but overturning it.
The next election will therefore be a contest between that collapsing status quo and a new direction, a new freedom, for Canada.
As Prime Trudeau prepared for a three-day retreat beginning Monday, the thought of a spring election must have been foremost in his mind. He knows there is worse economic news in the offing, he is concerned that inflation will continue to rise as his government spends money it doesn’t have and continues to finance a war in Ukraine that he should help end, not fuel. He knows that interest rates are never far behind and just how grim restrictions on borrowing can make it impossible to buy or continue to own a house. His father governed when interest rates above 20 percent were common: He shouldknow and care how that decimated the Canadian economy in the early 1980s.
He has seen thelatest pollingthat has his governing Liberal Party seven points behind theConservativesand it doesn’t look very good because he can no longer rely on his own imagined charisma and popularity to outstrip the fortunes of the party. He was feeling far more emboldened only weeks ago, when it looked like he had survived the Emergencies Act Inquiry and the embarrassment of having his key ministers exposed as knee-jerk authoritarians, anxious to use tanks against peaceful protesters and freeze bank accounts because it was an “economic incentive” to stop people from opposing the government’s policies.
Orhashe? Sometimes in the tide of politics, the sea change doesn’t occur overnight or even over a week, but a politician’s doom can be incremental as his sorry misdeeds accrete into an immovable object that cannot be explained away by resorting to name calling and simplistic actions.
But that is precisely what Trudeau has sought to do by suggesting yet again that if you don’t like him — it's because you must be racist. It’s a truly bizarre defence but it is also becoming so stale that Canadians are bound to wonder what one statement of fact has to do with the other ludicrous assertion.
Trudeau made the accusation inan interviewwith my old friend SusanDelacourtof theToronto Star.
But haven’t we been here before with the prime minister? You may recall during the 2019 federal election, when Trudeau was besieged by the blackface scandal that he blamed this predilection on hiswhite privilegeand because of the prevalence of racism growing up in Montreal. Never a hint of remorse or personal responsibility.Bycalling outTrudeau for blaming his current unpopularity on racism, Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre is giving the prime minister enough rope to hang himself.
The next election will not only be a fightbetween a populist conservative in Poilievre and a left-of-centreLiberal in Trudeau,it willbe a battle between a fresh ideological direction and the status quo.Poilievrewon his party’s leadership by promising a principled conservatism that would overturn thestatusquo of government corruption, cronyism, censorship, high taxes and pervasive regulation. Trudeau is the candidate who will continue to enshrine into law his penchant for ever-expanding government control.
Why do I think Poilievre is serious about being the candidate of the future and not of the past? Because he recently reiterated hispledgeto privatizethe CBC.
Thank God that Poilievre is still talking about de-funding the CBC now that he leads the CPC because doing so has become a litmus test for whether a Conservative leader is committed to change or merely committed to winning the next election and governing not very differently from a Liberal. Former Prime Minister Stephen Harper had nine years to sell-off the CBC but made no effort to do so or even talk about it. I personally presented a dozen high-profile CPC MPs with a policy paper that advocated the sale of the CBC and was quietly told the issue was a non-starter.
But that’s not the case withPoilievrebecause he apparently understands that Canadians will not be content with more of the same old same old: They are demanding change and leaders who are committed to it.
David Krayden is the Senior Parliament Hill Columnist for the Western Standard based in the Ottawa Bureau. He has been a reporter and columnist for the Ottawa Sun, several major US publications, and the original Western Standard.
(3) comments
It does look like that will be the case but either way it will be Eastern Canadians deciding. A majority of Western Canadians could vote for a single party and still not change who will rule over them. Meanwhile a minority of Eastern Canadians can and regularly do force whatever rules, regs, laws and policies they want on Western Canada.
Until we equalize the election act and each province equal representation the problem of Ont.& Que. will continue to choose the government. Representation by population does not work and we end up with too many MPs. Smaller government would represent the average citizen in each province more equally.
Way to go Poilievre, behind you 100%. trudope is so stale and country destroying he needs to be put out to pasture with lots of cow fertilizer.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.