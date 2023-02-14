The latest World Economic Forum (WEF) obsession is the 15-minute city, an imagined utopia where everyone lives in beautiful green space and can walk or take public transit to anywhere in the community within a convenient15 minutes.
But guess what? We have already established these 15-minute cities around the world. They're called penitentiaries, where all the amenities — the cafeteria, gymnasium and library — are a stone’s throw away from the inmates' cells. Not only do the residents not have to walk very far or resort to C02 producing vehicles, but it enables the prison warden to keep track of his guests.
And youhave toknow this is all about thwarting the climate change crisis that threatens to end the world within the decade.
As theWEF says:“As climate change and global conflict cause shocks and stresses at faster intervals and increasing severity, the 15-minute city will become even more critical.”
Be very uncomfortable when the WEF says anything is "critical."
But of course, the WEF doesn’t want you to think these close communities could resemble anything like a jail.Soit writes about the concept in glowing terms, as enthusiastic as it is convinced that 15-minute cities are an idea that is catching on, according totheir website:
How nice! Why not just ban the traffic entirely? It would only encourage more biking.
Would the WEF lie to you? Would its founder and executive chairman, Klaus Schwab, wish you any ill — even if he wants to put a microchip in your skull in order to track your thoughts?
Can’t you just see the model 15-minute city being established in Zurich, Switzerland — not far from WEF headquarters in Davos — and itincludinga titanic television screen in the centre of the city square broadcasting the wit and wisdom of Big Brother Klaus Schwab 24 hours a day as he does his best impersonation of the Bond villain Goldfinger. You would be living in a 1984-minute city at that point.
It’s also worth noting the 15-minute city isalso partof the United Nations goal for “sustainable development” by 2030. That’s never a healthy endorsement.
Of course,if you think there's something amiss about this city planning, the mainstream media is quick to dismiss you as some kind of conspiracy nut who doesn’t want to share in the blessings of the future.USA Today, one of the least trustworthy sources of journalism that I know,recently explainedwhyall ofthese people maligning 15-minute cities are just dreaming their usual noxious conspiratorial notions in a “fact check.”
The creator of the 15-minute city, Carlos Morena, toldUSA Today,“The core of the '15-minute city' is an open city, a human city, an interconnected city. Of course, all citizens are free to go where they want. There are no constraints.”
He added that it was “totally false” to say people would be forced to stay in their new community.
However, I am not reassured. Especially since China forced people to stay not only in the city ofShanghaiduringa COVID-19 lockdown in 2022, they insisted they not leave their apartments. That’s called the one-minute apartment concept because that’s how long it takes you to get from the bathroom to the front door.
People could be seen screaming invideo footagebecause they were locked inside by the Chinese state. Some leapt to their deaths.
Do you think for a minute authoritarian regimes won’t hesitate tolockdowntheir populations in the name of pandemic “safety” or climate change action?
Of coursethey will.
And you know just how much Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland respect the advice of the WEF.
David Krayden is the Senior Parliament Hill Columnist for the Western Standard based in the Ottawa Bureau. He has been a reporter and columnist for the Ottawa Sun, several major US publications, and the original Western Standard.
