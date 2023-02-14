Trudeau WEF

Prime Minister Trudeau speaks at a World Economic Forum gathering.

The latest World Economic Forum (WEF) obsession is the 15-minute city, an imagined utopia where everyone lives in beautiful green space and can walk or take public transit to anywhere in the community within a convenient 15 minutes. 

But guess what? We have already established these 15-minute cities around the world. They're called penitentiaries, where all the amenities — the cafeteria, gymnasium and library — are a stone’s throw away from the inmates' cells. Not only do the residents not have to walk very far or resort to C02 producing vehicles, but it enables the prison warden to keep track of his guests. 

Senior Columnist (Parliament Hill)

David Krayden is the Senior Parliament Hill Columnist for the Western Standard based in the Ottawa Bureau. He has been a reporter and columnist for the Ottawa Sun, several major US publications, and the original Western Standard.

