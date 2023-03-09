Tense moment 15 November 2022

A tense moment between Prime Minister Trudeau and Chinese President Xi Xinping at the G-20 Summit in November last year.

 Adam Scotti Office of the Prime Minister

 It was the best Question Period I've seen in at least five months. Official Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre was in fine form after making a few recent missteps when the House of Commons wasn’t sitting. 

And Prime Minister Justin Trudeau? The usually insouciant PM is about as sensitive to criticism as the first bad sunburn of the summer and extremely touchy. 

Senior Columnist (Parliament Hill)

David Krayden is the Senior Parliament Hill Columnist for the Western Standard based in the Ottawa Bureau. He has been a reporter and columnist for the Ottawa Sun, several major US publications, and the original Western Standard.

gtkeough
gtkeough

Calling Trudope tough? Must be talking of someone else. The one most think of right off is nothing short of a silver spoon raised coward whom has literally hid behind protection from the RCMP since birth. Until some accountability is forced on self serving treasonist, expect more bad acting.

Left Coast
Left Coast

Turdough has said that "Keybeccers are better" . . . en francaise of course . . .

Like his despicable father before him . . . both Turdough's hate Anglaise Canada . . . & have done everything to destroy it . . . from killing pipelines to insane immigration numbers.

Sadly the job is almost done . . . every year Canada is looking more & more like a failed Euro State . . .

paige.k
paige.k

No drama lessons 🤣🤣🤣 Pierre cracks me up

