Prime Minister Trudeau, speaking at the American Leaders' Summit in Mexico City, earlier this year. (Jan 11th, 2023.)

 

These are dark days for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his foundering Liberal government.

He and his government are being eclipsed by reality, history and truth — and even the mainstream media is starting to notice it. 

Trudeau admitted Wednesday  “a big wall” could indeed stop illegal immigrants from streaming across the border from the U.S. into Canada. 

northrungrader
northrungrader

Buy Arctic tents, clothing, and sleeping bags, bus them directly from Roxham Road directly to 24 Sussex Drive. The occupant invited them and refuses to tell them to stop coming illegally to Canada. Let him live in the midst of a tent city. Or is that only fit for Canadian citizens who are homeless?

Tommy Digger
Tommy Digger

Stacked shipping containers could work in the short term.

guest399
guest399

We should put up a big wall around Ottawa.

G K
G K

"Could somebody put up barricades and a big wall? Yes. If Pierre Poilievre wants to build a wall at Roxham Road, someone could do that,"

Works for me?!

