These are dark days for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his foundering Liberal government.
He and his government are being eclipsed by reality,historyand truth — and even the mainstream media is starting to notice it.
Trudeauadmitted Wednesday“a big wall” could indeed stop illegal immigrants from streaming across the border from the U.S. into Canada.
If Trudeauwasn’tdiving for cover over the bombshell reports that China bought itself a Liberal minority government in 2021, he is now immersed in a growing immigration quagmire.
But interestingly, Trudeau has not responded, as he usuallyhas, tocallsfor the notoriousRoxhamRoad at the New York-Quebec border to be closed. Conservative Party of Canada leader Pierre Poilievredemandedthe infamous pathway for illegal immigrants be closed within30 days.
In the past, that would have brought a turgid response from the prime minister, about how Poilievre and the Conservative Party are insensitive to the needs of “asylum seekers” and how their objectionsaren’t really aboutillegal immigration, but about any immigration at all.
"Could somebody put up barricades and a big wall? Yes.If Pierre Poilievre wants to build a wall atRoxhamRoad, someone could do that," Trudeau said at a newsconference.
Yes, a big wall — like the one that former U.S. President Donald Trump was building on America’s southern border with Mexico. A big wall — like the one thatprovidessecuritytoTrudeau and his family at theirofficialresidence.
But Trudeau dismissed that asunacceptable.
"People can toss out simplistic solutions.That'stheir right. But if someone wants to seriously solve the problem, you're going to have to roll up your sleeves and do the work, as we are."
If Trudeau rolls up his sleeves,it’sonly to get down and deliver some of the greatest hits of the 1970s, orperhaps showyou how blackface is meant to be performed.
Trudeau says the U.S.-Canada Safe Third Country Agreement (STCA) needs to be amendedin order tosealRoxhamRoad and other “unofficial” border crossings.
As the website for Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada describes it, “The STCA continues to be in effect. Individuals entering Canada at a land port of entry continue to be ineligible to make a refugeeclaim, andwill be returned to the U.S. unless they meet one of the relevant exceptions under the STCA.”
Only in the world of bureaucracy would this mean if youdon’tcross at an official port of entry, but do cross at an unrecognized one, youwon’tbe returned to the United States!
What kind of idiocy isthat,you might ask.That’scalledthe government at work.
Trudeau’s real problem right now is the mainstream media he so assiduously bought-off with your tax dollars is beginning to wander into the realm of objective journalism and truth.
The work that The Globe and Mail and Global News has done in uncovering the truly scandalous interference of China is not one, but two federal elections is not just uncharacteristic, but outstanding. China is clearly trying to control Canada’s government and all that Trudeau can do is hope thewhistleblowerwho talked to the media is caught and punished.
The mainstream media is rejecting the conclusion of the Public Order Emergency Commission report that exonerated Trudeau for his decision to invoke the Emergencies [War Measures] Act to crush the Freedom Convoy protest.
Even The Globe and Maileditorialized Monday “we disagree, for instance with [Rouleau’s] conclusion the invocation was justified.”
Is the jig — or the gig, as he calls his job as prime minister — finally up forTrudeau?
I’mnot a betting man, butI’lllay you eight to five, the end is nearing fast.
David Krayden is the Senior Parliament Hill Columnist for the Western Standard based in the Ottawa Bureau. He has been a reporter and columnist for the Ottawa Sun, several major US publications, and the original Western Standard.
Buy Arctic tents, clothing, and sleeping bags, bus them directly from Roxham Road directly to 24 Sussex Drive. The occupant invited them and refuses to tell them to stop coming illegally to Canada. Let him live in the midst of a tent city. Or is that only fit for Canadian citizens who are homeless?
Stacked shipping containers could work in the short term.
We should put up a big wall around Ottawa.
"Could somebody put up barricades and a big wall? Yes. If Pierre Poilievre wants to build a wall at Roxham Road, someone could do that,"
Works for me?!
