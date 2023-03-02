Jody Thomas
PCO National Security Advisor Jody Thomas testifies before the House of Commons Standing Committee on Procedure and House Affairs, on  March 1. She referred to briefings that she had given the prime minister, detailing allegations of Chinese intereference in the last two Canadian elections.
 

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau cannot continue to gaslight and distract Canadians about China’s blatant interference in the 2021 federal election. Testimony from a top Privy Council Office (PCO) official now precludes that possibility.

Democracy appears to be for sale in Canada. Chinese election interference has become a symbol of all that is decaying and pestilent about the Trudeau government. Trudeau’s national security advisor, Jody Thomas, told a multi-partisan House of Commons committee Wednesday that Trudeau was briefed “multiple” times about Chinese financial meddling in the 2021 elections. She also spoke of "frequently" briefing the prime minister during "informal" sessions.

Why did he apparently ignore or do nothing about these warnings?

The committee wants PMO Chief of Staff Katie Telford to appear before them and answer some tough questions about what Trudeau knew and when he knew it.

David Krayden is the Senior Parliament Hill Columnist for the Western Standard based in the Ottawa Bureau. He has been a reporter and columnist for the Ottawa Sun, several major US publications, and the original Western Standard.

