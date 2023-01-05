The Liberal governmentdoled out some $66 millionto consulting firm McKinsey & Company, a firm notorious for its support of China andfor advocatingthe “outsourcing” of domestic jobs to China because it’s a “win-win” scenario.
Remember how then-Liberal leader Justin Trudeau (Papineau) told a women’s event in Montreal back in November 2013 how much he loved China because it was a “basic dictatorship” that could make things happen, likereally fast?
The host of the event asked Trudeau which nation he admired most. Heinfamously responded: "There's a level of admiration I actually have for China. Their basic dictatorship is actually allowing them to turn their economy around on a dime."
In the 1930s, with the world in the grip of a global depression, there were scores of prominent idiots who proclaimed their same admiration for Soviet Russia and Nazi Germany because it had apparently solved the worldwide jobs crisis by building highways and damns.
A lot of Asian Canadians — many of whom had escaped the tyranny of China’s basic dictatorship — objected to Trudeau’s perceptions of the world andcalled his remarks“foolish.”
Well, Trudeau was never properly taken to task for making those foolish remarks, even as he continues to be played like a fiddle by China.When confrontedwith the slaughter of the Uyghurs at the G-20 summit in Bali, Trudeau couldn’t even call their extermination a genocide.
Maybe that’s why Trudeau has been spending so much money seeking the advice of McKinsey & Company and why the prime ministerappointedLiberal insider Dominic Barton as Canada's ambassador to China. Barton was the former Global Managing Partner for McKinsey.
Do you see how this all fits nicely into a package and why the Trudeau government has spent more than 30 times as much on McKinsey than the Harper government did throughout its entire tenure?What is particularly alarming is that 44% of the government contracts have come from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), which means that McKinsey is exercising considerable — possibly undue — influence over Canada’s immigration policy.
Radio-Canada unearthed this story as a result of access to information requests. They have done an excellent job of laying out the facts, but unfortunately don’t seem to realize what those facts mean.
The U.S. government also relied on the firm’s advice over the years and current Transport Secretary Pete Buttigieg worked for them.
In 2020, former McKinsey & Company senior partner Peter Walkerappeared onFox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight” to discuss the consulting company’s philosophy. Walker responded to Carlson’s questions about the genocide and how life was cheap in China.
"The difference between collectivism and common good is a huge disconnect with the U.S. because we regard ... human life [as] sacred and therefore any ... injustice is something we ought to be railing against," Walker retorted. "And they're just not wired that way."He explained the Chinese score success on whether people are being rescued from poverty, not on whether there is human collateral damageas a consequence ofall this social do-gooding.
"I bet they do," Carlson said. "That's a pretty handy way to excuse putting a million people in a concentration camp. ... Listening to you it seems like a pure apology for fascist behaviour."
Walker wouldn’t reveal how much the Chinese paid him to be an apologist for their tyrannical regime. But he admitted McKinsey’s advice to the U.S. government made Americans virtually dependent upon China for pharmaceuticals.
"I think now that we're realizing the dependencies," Walker said. "I mean, how many Americans would have imagined most of the ingredients for pharmaceuticals came from China and you're vulnerable?"
Indeed. China has been putting forth excuses since 1949 for killing tens of millions of its citizens in its anti-poverty programs. Whether it was the famine that resulted from the Great Leap Forward or the political terror of the Cultural Revolution when no one knew if they were on the right side or the wrong side of government policy from week to week, China demonstrated its complete lack of concern for human rights and human life.
And it has bothered McKinsey & Company very little either.
David Krayden is the Senior Parliament Hill Columnist for the Western Standard based in the Ottawa Bureau. He has been a reporter and columnist for the Ottawa Sun, several major US publications, and the original Western Standard.
