Prime Minister Justin Trudeau revealed Tuesday why he really crushed the Freedom Convoy with the Emergencies [War Measures] Act.
It was all about people opposing his policies.
The prime minister is making the rounds of his year-end interviews. Whiletalking to CTVabout his imagined achievements for the year, Trudeau revealed his gun confiscation program would, in fact, encompass some firearms used for hunting. He mentioned that fact like a man ordering a ham sandwich at a deli, in the same manner he usually confesses to mendacity.But youhave toseehis interviewwith Trudeau’s “buddy” and former Montreal radio host TerryDiMontewho sits down with the prime minister every year over a mug of beer to rehash the year. If you thought Trudeau resembled a petulant teenager in a formal context, get a load of him when he’s just shooting the BS with friend from the media.
DiMontedoesn’t just lob softball questions at Trudeau; hespoonfeeds the PM. It is perhaps notsurprising that less than 3,000 people have viewed the YouTube video of this historic dialogue.
Trudeau couldn’t entirely avoid talking about matters of state and he vented about the Freedom Convoy and virtually admitted he crushed the protest because he didn’t like their opinion on the COVID-19 vaccine.
“What worried me so much about the convoy … the issue is there are people out there who are trying to spread [the anti-vaccine message] and push it beyond just 'my choice is to not do it'..it’s more of a deliberate attempt to destabilize, to fundraise — to make moneyoff ofpeople's fears — to shift the narrative to undermine their trust in institutions to just sow chaos in our democracy and our society and our using very, very powerful means to do that … in a way that actively and deliberately harms Canadians."
Trudeau says he couldn't "shrug" that off.
Ah, there we have it. Trudeau forgot all about public safety or at least attempted to redefine as protecting Canadians from ideas that he doesn't agree with. And what about how he had to use the Emergencies [War Measures] Act to restore order and avoidsome kind of insurrectionthat existed only in Trudeau’s challenged mind?
Trudeau also comes across as a man who still believes the country cannot long survive without his presumed brilliance and is still “in love with the gig” asDiMontedescribes Trudeau’s duties as PM. Trudeau declares how much he still loves the job because he can “help people,” usually, as he admits, those people in his own Montreal constituency of Papineau.
When Trudeau disappeared for a week following the arrival of the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa, I remarked at the time that he had probably opted to binge watchfilmseriesThe Matrix. Seems like I wasn’t far off as Trudeau revealed his favorite author is horror novelist Stephen King and his favorite book of the year is King’s latest bestseller Fairy Tale.
This is one of the “nice things to chill” that make life as PM bearable.
Trudeau apparently has a difficult time dealing with reality as he complains, “You get ground into all sorts of briefing notes, facts and analyses and documents of this and that.”
He finds a welcome respite in science fiction films likeEndor, which Trudeau endorses like a teenager pitching the latest video game.
“Dude yougottaseeit.It is so good. Is everything that Star Wars could be and should be,” Trudeau gushes.
“And it’s for adults” he assures us.
Another of Trudeau’s idle pursuits is binge watching television shows. He held forth at length about the Amazon Prime seriesThe Boys, a series about vigilantes hunting down corrupt superheroes.When Trudeau’s friend said he had not watched the show, Trudeau upbraided him by saying, “Dude, you’re not watching good shows.”
He must have used the word “challenge” or “challenges” about three dozen times over the course of the interview, describing just about everything about government in that manner.
Well, relax Justin. Canadians can always decide to give you an early retirement to spend more time in your alternate universe.
David Krayden is the Senior Parliament Hill Columnist for the Western Standard based in the Ottawa Bureau. He has been a reporter and columnist for the Ottawa Sun, several major US publications, and the original Western Standard.
(7) comments
Dude stop I'm going to be sick.
GOAT of self projection right here - “What worried me so much about the convoy … the issue is there are people out there who are trying to spread [the anti-vaccine message] and push it beyond just 'my choice is to not do it' .. it’s more of a deliberate attempt to destabilize, to fundraise — to make money off of people's fears — to shift the narrative to undermine their trust in institutions to just sow chaos in our democracy and our society and our using very, very powerful means to do that … in a way that actively and deliberately harms Canadians."
Justin Castro IS a petulant manchild, he doesn’t get his way, so he throws a temper tantrum, unfortunately for all of us, his temper tantrums have a negative affect on millions of Canadians, the manchild, like his father, is a dictator, he will crush anyone or anything that doesn't fall in line with his ideals, he will confiscate ALL firearms, don’t think for one minute, if he could have got away with it, he would have done it already, but he will eventually get around to it. Trudeau 1.0 was the father of deficit financing and we still haven’t recovered from his policies, a Trudeau will spend as much taxpayer money as possible to take and keep power, and if it means crushing the rights and freedoms of every last Canadian, so be it, in his mind it is a small price for us all to pay for the advancement of communism, and he is that, just like his father(I will leave that up to you to decide who his REAL father is). We have very little time left to save this nation and our freedoms, one more Liberal/NDP regime and it is all over, there will be no coming back, no one left to save us.
Who would have believed we would have a mentally insane psychotic child as a “leader” in Canada
All supported by our absolutely worthless and corrupted institutions
Unbelievable
Such a waste of skin its hardly worth putting in a message.
Don’t forget JT also got a call from Biden and Biden said deal with your out of control citizens because people in the USA were starting to move on Washington. We have a Dictator running Canada. And he has been Elected 3 times. Ontario voters need to wake up and stop watching the MSM news all day.
Better yet, Isolate Ontario and Quebec from western Canada. It's beyond time to separate. Rupert's Land should never have been taken over by McDonald in 1869, Louis Riel was a legitimate leader and had every right to want autonomy for the Red River settlers.
It is now time to correct that mistake and wrest this land from the fools in Ottawa.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.