Trudeau with DiMonte

Prime Minister Trudeau does a year-end Interview with friend and former Montreal radio host Terry DiMonte

 Youtube

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau revealed Tuesday why he really crushed the Freedom Convoy with the Emergencies [War Measures] Act.

It was all about people opposing his policies.

The prime minister is making the rounds of his year-end interviews. While talking to CTV about his imagined achievements for the year, Trudeau revealed his gun confiscation program would, in fact, encompass some firearms used for hunting. He mentioned that fact like a man ordering a ham sandwich at a deli, in the same manner he usually confesses to mendacity. But you have to see his interview with Trudeau’s “buddy” and former Montreal radio host Terry DiMonte who sits down with the prime minister every year over a mug of beer to rehash the year. If you thought Trudeau resembled a petulant teenager in a formal context, get a load of him when he’s just shooting the BS with friend from the media. 

Tags

Senior Columnist (Parliament Hill)

David Krayden is the Senior Parliament Hill Columnist for the Western Standard based in the Ottawa Bureau. He has been a reporter and columnist for the Ottawa Sun, several major US publications, and the original Western Standard.

Recommended for you

(7) comments

BoomerOG
BoomerOG

Dude stop I'm going to be sick.

Report Add Reply
Goose
Goose

GOAT of self projection right here - “What worried me so much about the convoy … the issue is there are people out there who are trying to spread [the anti-vaccine message] and push it beyond just 'my choice is to not do it' .. it’s more of a deliberate attempt to destabilize, to fundraise — to make money off of people's fears — to shift the narrative to undermine their trust in institutions to just sow chaos in our democracy and our society and our using very, very powerful means to do that … in a way that actively and deliberately harms Canadians."

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Justin Castro IS a petulant manchild, he doesn’t get his way, so he throws a temper tantrum, unfortunately for all of us, his temper tantrums have a negative affect on millions of Canadians, the manchild, like his father, is a dictator, he will crush anyone or anything that doesn't fall in line with his ideals, he will confiscate ALL firearms, don’t think for one minute, if he could have got away with it, he would have done it already, but he will eventually get around to it. Trudeau 1.0 was the father of deficit financing and we still haven’t recovered from his policies, a Trudeau will spend as much taxpayer money as possible to take and keep power, and if it means crushing the rights and freedoms of every last Canadian, so be it, in his mind it is a small price for us all to pay for the advancement of communism, and he is that, just like his father(I will leave that up to you to decide who his REAL father is). We have very little time left to save this nation and our freedoms, one more Liberal/NDP regime and it is all over, there will be no coming back, no one left to save us.

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Who would have believed we would have a mentally insane psychotic child as a “leader” in Canada

All supported by our absolutely worthless and corrupted institutions

Unbelievable

Report Add Reply
Jerry Terpstra
Jerry Terpstra

Such a waste of skin its hardly worth putting in a message.

Report Add Reply
Free Canada
Free Canada

Don’t forget JT also got a call from Biden and Biden said deal with your out of control citizens because people in the USA were starting to move on Washington. We have a Dictator running Canada. And he has been Elected 3 times. Ontario voters need to wake up and stop watching the MSM news all day.

Report Add Reply
wgw44
wgw44

Better yet, Isolate Ontario and Quebec from western Canada. It's beyond time to separate. Rupert's Land should never have been taken over by McDonald in 1869, Louis Riel was a legitimate leader and had every right to want autonomy for the Red River settlers.

It is now time to correct that mistake and wrest this land from the fools in Ottawa.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.