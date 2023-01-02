Reading Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s New Year’s statement, you might think you are reading a message from another planet or an alternate universe.
Trudeau’s declarations are often chimeric or just plain incomprehensible, but this little cyber chat belongs in the category of grand denial. The prime minister attempts to embower an embarrassing year by merely ignoring it. Most media outlets will ignore the statement, with few reporters around in the early days of January.
I have been fortunate of late to stumble upon some nuggets of gold in my constant search for Trudeau’s buffoonery. There was that end of the year interview with CTV, where he admitted he was lying all along about confiscating hunting rifles while the RCMP are expected to indulge in the great treasure hunt for firearms that might be deemed “military assault style.”
Then there was the even more significant find in Trudeau’s beery chat with an old Montreal broadcaster friend, where the prime minister revealed that he invoked the Emergencies Act to put a lid on a peaceful protest and put a gag in the mouths of the truckers and demonstrators.
But you won’t see any of that in Trudeau’s message to Canadians. There was no Freedom Convoy; no women protesters trampled by horses; no panicky justice ministers who thought the army should be called win with tanks to crush the Wellington St. Rebellion. No, it’s like all that never happened – because as we learned in his informal talks over a beer, Trudeau is adverse to looking at policy papers too closely, but fanatical about reading the latest Stephen King novel or binge watching science fiction programing.
“We have a lot to be thankful for this past year. We got back to doing the things we love, like gathering with friends and family. As our economy reopened, we experienced one of the strongest economic recoveries in the G7 – creating more jobs than we lost to the pandemic. And we welcomed the world back to Canada over the summer to share the natural beauty that we’re all so proud of,” Trudeau gushes, forgetting that he kept the economy closed long after it needed to be and is threatening to do it again if there is anything resembling a resurgence in the pandemic.
“This year also had challenges, but when things got hard, we were there for each other. We rolled up our sleeves, looked out for our neighbors, and supported each other,” Trudeau continued. Trudeau might have rolled up his sleeves for more booster shots that may or may not have prevented him from getting COVID-19 again, but he wasn’t rolling up his sleeves for the unvaccinated or anyone at odds with his regime. He rolled up his sleeve to bury anything he assessed to be “misinformation” or “disinformation” — depending on the day of the week — and thought carefully about how he could ban any speech that dared reveal the decrepitude of his government.
Trudeau does not two “challenges” that he faced in 2022 – and it’s always a challenge – Hurricane Fiona and the war in Ukraine – for which the Trudeau government continues to support the corrupt government of Ukraine with billions of dollars and no questions asked.
The prime minister did acknowledge a phenomenon that was really a challenge for Canadians – inflation – but suggested it was no big deal for him, nor should it have been for everybody else because “we delivered much-needed relief to those who need it the most – to help with groceries, rent, child care, and to ensure kids get the dental coverage they need.”
Did you get any help with your groceries? Isn’t Trudeau just fanning the flames of inflation buy spending more taxpayer money on the problem? And what’s he done lately about rising interest rates?
Then Trudeau proceeds to travel into fantasyland.
“As we look ahead to the New Year, the Government of Canada will continue to build an economy that works for all Canadians. We will keep attracting historic investments in our electric vehicle supply chain — from critical minerals to manufacturing — which are already securing tens of thousands of jobs across the country … And we will continue to be there for people by making life more affordable.”
Whatever the hell Trudeau is doing to attract “historic investments in our electric vehicle supply chain,” a weasel phrase from hell, Trudeau was the dolt who turned down billions of dollars in liquid natural gas sales with Germany because there was no business case for it. What do you bet there’s no business case propping up this electric vehicle supply chain because the global market is running out of batteries?
But that’s a problem for the real world and not Trudeau’s alternate universe.
The only thing holding canada back is the dimwit that thinks he is leading it
Just a talking bobble head for Schwab and his globalist buddies. It is absolutely disgraceful what Canada has become.
the biggest coward the country has ever seen.. this guy would not be able to handle a debate with a 10 year old kid. This guy is a disgrace and a joke of a PM he should be charged under the criminal code and have his assets frozen without a due process like he did on innocent Canadians.
To be fair Trudeau and by extension all Canadian federalists have much to be thankful for.
2022 was a huge step in forward in educating Canadians and the world about what Canada really is. It is now clear to most what those who want to remain in Confederation must accept and what the consequences are if they don't.
That is a win for Trudeau and all federalists, they deserve at least a nod of congrats for that.
Did anyone ever imagine in their wildest dreams that such a demonic psychotic child demon like this psychopathic and pathologically lying maggot could hold such power over Canadians?
Did anyone ever imagine our institutions and MSM would fully support such a vile evil psychopath?
It’s like we’ve been transported to 1930s Germany
It’s surreal
I totally agree.
That phrase “we will continue to be there” is a frightening statement from Justin Castro, to me, it means he will continue to interfere in our lives, take our legally owned possessions and take our freedoms and rights away at his whim. Justin Castro is a sociopath, nothing means more to him the his own power, and he is a danger to Canadas existence, he has centralized power in the PMs office like no other PM before him, and nothing proves that more than the rise of provinces demanding more autonomy, he has no idea how the average Canadian is living and struggling under his rule. He says people are hurting, but does not understand it is him and his Cabal that is doing the hurting, there is not a single thing they have done in 7 years to make life better for Canadians, he has enriched himself and his cronies at the expense of every single hard working Canadian. He is a hypocrite, when you
Look up the word in a dictionary, his picture is right beside it, he is a misogynist, and a racist, and the only way this Liberal/NDP regime is held in place is by the continuous division of Canadians, First Nations against white, Province against province, rural against urban, this is the way of the liberal party, his step father(PET) did it, Jean Chretien did it, and he is doing it now, a liberal government cannot survive without these divisions, the liberal party cares nothing about Canadians, and only about power, gaining it, and keeping it at all costs. And it will only get worse, unless Canadians vote them out, which is almost impossible to do with the power centered in Quebec and Toronto.
What kinda of crimes against humanity is he gonna commit this year and get away with. all the info about the vaccines why would somebody even contemplate getting another shot. There is no way In hell that guy is getting vaccinated as much as he shows. You would have to be an idiot to get COVID as many times as he has and still think getting vaccinated helps. The things these people will do for money is crazy. Trudeau better hope trump or a true republican doesn’t get into office in the USA they will crush Canada with out a doubt. And buy this point I would assume Trudeau has the voting system completely rigged
There's a good reason why the word of year for 2022 was "gaslighting." It's what Trudeau and his cabal do, non-stop, 24/7. It should be clear by now that their main strategy for accomplishing their crimes is to simply pretend that those crimes never happened and gaslight the population into believing their alternative reality (with a huge assistance from their bought and controlled media).
This works because most Canadians are complete dullards, lacking even the basic imagination to conceive that their dear leaders might be lying to them, and they get all their information from traditional TV (100% controlled), traditional media (100% controlled), and the occasional foray into Facebook or Youtube, where big-tech algorithms ensure they don't see anything they don't already agree with. Their enslavement is almost complete.
I will finish with a quote from an excellent column by Jim Quinn you can look up called "It's Not A Lie If You Believe It":
"At this point in history virtually everything uttered by the president, any politician, government bureaucrat, media personality, corporate executive, medical “expert”, and faux journalist is a fabrication, exaggeration, disinformation or outright lie. The list of lies is never ending, and has been going on since Adam and Eve, but the quantity and audaciousness of the lies in recent times has accelerated to a point where the totalitarians no longer fear revelations about their lies. They are comfortable knowing the masses will believe absurdities as long as they confirm their ideologies, biases, and beliefs."
And they “dullards” also known as the “useful idiots” will help to push this former great and free country over the cliff into communism. Frankly, at this point, I am more frustrated and angry at these simpleminded idiots than I am at the authoritarian dictator wannabes, for without their cult followers they would irrelevant.
To the dumb Canooks aka Turdough Voters . . .
You ain't seen nothing yet, you thought 2022 was tough, just wait a few months, 2023 is going to be even tougher.
