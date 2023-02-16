You can bet RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki's retirement is tied to the Emergencies Act Inquiry.
But was she a casualty of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government or the author of her own demise?
Well, it’s a bit of both as another high-profile woman has effectively resigned from the Trudeau government as well as from her position with Canada’s storied and troubled national police force.
You see, Lucki just wasn’t useful to Trudeau anymore. And she is the proverbial fall guy or fall woman for any fallout from the Emergencies Act Inquiry report.
Lucki joins a line-up of other women who have not survived service to Justin Trudeau or his government: let’s see, there was former Attorney General Jody Wilson-Raybould, Treasury Secretary Jane Philpott and MP Celina Caesar-Chavannes (L-Whitby).
But the real issue here is the Emergencies Act Inquiry. The Public Order Emergency Commission will be releasing its report on Feb. 20 – apparently with no advance copy being available for the prime minister or the cabinet. I firmly believe that Freedom Convoy attorney Eva Chipiuk and the Western Standard can take credit for that turn of events after publicizing the news on social media and in my column that Trudeau was initially going to see the report on Feb. 6, two weeks before the public.
But it is even possible that Trudeau has surreptitiously seen a copy of the report and is already preparing his public response.
If the report finds that Trudeau was not justified in invoking the Emergencies Act to crush the Freedom Convoy, Trudeau will blame Lucki for not informing him of all the possible options at his disposal to deal with the “crisis” of peaceful protesters on Ottawa’s Wellington St.
For faux feminist Trudeau, Lucki was the perfect appointment to lead the RCMP. And she showed her gratitude by seemingly supporting the prime minister in a variety of ways.
Member of Parliament James Bezan (CPC-Selkirk-Interlake-Eastman) has been trying to get the RCMP to reopen its fraud case against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for his visit to the Aga Khan’s estate in 2016.
He told me in a May 6, 2022 interview that there is ample evidence to charge Trudeau with fraud but that the RCMP ruled it would not be in the “public interest” to do so. Any decision touching the prime minister must have been made by Lucki.
And if you support Trudeau you must also support his policies — especially radical gun control and firearms confiscation. Lucki appeared to be in the prime minister’s pocket as well, during testimony from RCMP Supt. Darren Campbell at the Mass Casualty Commission probe investigating the 2020 shooting rampage in Nova Scotia. Campbell stated in the report that the RCMP was in lockstep with the Trudeau government about targeting assault rifles as the chief villain in the crime.
Lucki leaves the force with few accomplishments and an RCMP that is highly politicized.
But her priorities were never about public safety as much as woke politics.
"I'm so proud of the steps we've taken to modernize — to increase accountability, address systemic racism, ensure a safe and equitable workplace and advance reconciliation with indigenous peoples," she said in a statement.
Shouldn’t the commissioner have been focused on fighting crime instead of looking for white supremacists under every bed?
Trudeau wants to put the Emergencies Act Inquiry behind him and present himself as the savior of Canada’s dysfunctional health care system who deserves to be re-elected, despite a mountain of evidence to the contrary.
Lucki’s exit will make it that much easier.
