Lucki Trudeau

Happier times for both Prime Minister Trudeau and Brenda Lucki... March 9, 2018, the day he announced her appointment as RCMP Commissioner. The first woman to permanently hold the post, Lucki announced her resignation February 15, 2023.

You can bet RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki's retirement is tied to the Emergencies Act Inquiry.

But was she a casualty of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government or the author of her own demise?  

Senior Columnist (Parliament Hill)

David Krayden is the Senior Parliament Hill Columnist for the Western Standard based in the Ottawa Bureau. He has been a reporter and columnist for the Ottawa Sun, several major US publications, and the original Western Standard.

