Can Prime Minister Justin Trudeau please give his cluttered head a good shake and ask himself just why he appointed activist Amira Elbhawaby as something called a 'special representative' on combatting Islamophobia.
Does this man have any conception of equality under the law?
Let’s call it the Islamophobia czar because you know this is all about promoting more of Trudeau’s toxic identity politics and while this new office will do nothing to calm the waters of alleged Islamophobia, it will quite probably exacerbate any nascent tensions between Muslims and the rest of Canadians.
When is the Christaphobia czar coming out of the Prime Minister’s Office? There’s an unhealthy degree of contempt for evangelical Christians and conservative Roman Catholics accreting from the Trudeau government but I don’t see the Liberals rushing to our assistance.
But we don’t need the protection of the federal government and frankly neither do Muslims, who are successfully living and thriving in Canada's fair and open society. Get with it Trudeau: most Canadians don’t care what your religion is and don’t need a Trudeau-appointed “representative” to lecture them about how you should make an issue out of it.
Just what is “Islamophobia?” Have you ever seriously asked yourself that question? We haven’t heard much Islamophobia of late. Trudeau has been too busy calling everybody who opposes him as racists and misogynists and he hasn’t been accusing Christians, Jews, Hindus, Sikhs and the followers of Wicca of Islamophobia.
Let’s be honest, if there are people who are so afraid and hateful of Muslims they are prepared to exercise violence against them, they are probably plotting such malfeasance in their basements and will never bring their fantasies to fruition.
And just get a load of Trudeau’s selection for Islamophobia czar. Elghawaby has a history of outrageous statements that should make even Trudeau think twice about appointing her to a federal government position. Yet the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) issued a statement so disgustingly woke and meaningless it could have been a statement of creed in George Orwell’s Animal Farm.
“She will help advance respect for equity, inclusion and diversity.” Remember equity does not mean equality, it means affirmative action or reverse discrimination, while inclusion and diversity can mean anything you want them to mean.
Elghawaby wrote the monarchy in Canada should be dissolved because Queen Elizabeth II was racist and that Canada Day is a celebration of “European, Judeo-Christian storytelling.”
Hey, that statement sounds more than vaguely anti-Semitic to me. I'm offended and so are my Jewish friends. Do we need a representative too?
Why would someone like that even want to work for the Government of Canada?
Trudeau’s ringing endorsement of the new czar was underwhelming: “I am looking forward to working with her,” he said in a statement that was even bland for PMO standards.
Elghawaby said of the monarchy: “Its very existence and survival is built upon the oppression it benefited from throughout its shameful history.” She continued that it is “one of the most powerful symbols of racial oppression” in a March 13, 2021 Toronto Star column.
This woman has a hell of a lot of nerve.
She is at liberty to say these outrageous things because she lives in a country with a Judeo-Christian heritage that was colonized by a British Empire that had respect for freedom of speech, freedom of religion and the rule of law.
That empire outlawed slavery while Moslem states continued it.
If Elghawaby criticized Islam in most Moslem states, she would be executed because these theocratic entities have no tolerance for infidels.
If she lived in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan, wearing a niqab would not be enough for the state authorities. She would not be allowed to leave her house without a male escort and she wouldn’t have spent a day in school. I'm betting most Muslims will see this appointment not as a bold move for religious tolerance, but another paternal pat on the head from Trudeau who is brazenly playing the identity politics game and hoping Muslims will vote Liberal.
But guess what, Muslims don’t owe Trudeau or the Liberal Party anything, don’t vote on single issues and have the same problems with the debt-ridden, LGBTQ-obsessed and censorship-happy Trudeau government as Christians, Jews and Wiccans.
(6) comments
Fact: where muslims are in the minority, they demand minority rights. Where muslims are in the majority, there aren't any minority rights.
Diversity - Inclusion - Equity: DIE as in DIE, CANADA. The end game of DIE is to destroy Canada.
I stand with the women in Iran and Afghanistan; burn the hijabi.
I wonder what her salary and perks are??
EID = Equity Inclusion and Diversity Holidays Get IT?
I told you 2025 was too long to wait to get rid of this regime, that is hell bent on destroying the nation.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.