It’s that time of year again. The World Economic Forum (WEF) is meeting in Davos, Switzerland and what they really discuss will be unknowable: Their work is conducted largely in secret.
Nonetheless, the WEF is an open conspiracy that does not even attempt to hide its long term objectives in a clandestine cloak.
Professor Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman of the WEF, is very clear that he wants to change your world. He wants to reorder your political system into something his unelected elites can control.
“The pandemic represents a rare but narrow window of opportunity to reflect, reimagine and reset our world,” Schwab has infamously said.
But how narrow is that window? When Schwab said this, he was no doubt thinking that the COVID-19 pandemic could only rage for so long and that the time to use the disease for political purposes would quickly run out. But why do you think the COVID-19 pandemic refuses to die — at least as far as the health authorities and politicians are concerned? Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has not backed away from his health minister’s desire that all Canadians receive booster shots of the vaccine until they are nestled six feet under in the ground. Trudeau continues to talk of reimposing COVID-19 lockdowns, if he deems the virus has gotten out of control again.
But is anyone listening to Schwab or is the WEF just a “mutual admiration society” as one columnist recently suggested?
Look no further than our own prime minister, who has taken his marching orders from Schwab, and is implementing the WEF’s agenda. “This pandemic has provided an opportunity for a reset. So this is our chance to accelerate our pre-pandemic efforts to reimagine economic systems that actually address global challenges like extreme poverty, inequality, and climate change,” Trudeau can be seen saying in a video recording from Sept. 2020 in an address to the United Nations.
He might as well be reading from WEF talking points. And he is: Reimagining an economic system like capitalism and imposing global socialism. Conspiracists do not have to have horns to qualify for the role and conduct political malfeasance.
But Schwab is planning for more control and it sounds like the sort of thing Trudeau would relish.
Here he is looking and sounding like a combination of the Bond villains Blofeld and Goldfinger as he talks about putting a computer chip into your skull so he and the WEF can track your thoughts. “Can you imagine in 10 years when we are sitting here we have an implant in our brains and I can immediately feel, because you all will have implants... I can measure your brainwaves and I can immediately tell you how the people react, I can feel how the people react to your answers. Is it imaginable?”
Well, that’s even better than the kind of internet censorship that Trudeau is already imposing on Canada in order to eradicate “hate speech” and “misinformation.” The government will be able to detect such Orwellian thought crimes before you even have the opportunity to disseminate your ideas.
Thank God Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) leader Pierre Poilievre is recognizing the WEF as a clear and present danger to democracy and to Canada’s security.
He’s not allowing any CPC Members of Parliament to attend the Davos meeting.
“Speaking of standing up for the people of this country... Next week I gather there’s a bunch of hoity-toitys that are going to a place called Davos. I’m going to tell you there will not be a single, solitary Conservative Member of Parliament … “
Those who hate individual freedom and political liberty and who want to promote their collectivist dictatorship upon the world think they can rest easy in the knowledge that their critics are dismissed as crackpots and alarmists. Meanwhile, their political program continues to encroach upon our democratic way of life. Too many dictators have been nurtured by the indifference of the population they intend to enslave. It's happened before, in the twentieth century....
We need to take the WEF seriously. And we need to reject its agenda for the world, because at root it is totalitarian and evil.
Freelands is attending the Davo's meetings and is a board member.
When bank accts were frozen during the convoy demonstrations Trudeau actually got his pee pee slapped for doing so because this one of the topics discussed by the WEF to control people but was not to be revealed so when Trudeau did this he tipped the hand to the world how easily this could be done.
One thing I’m noticing now, inflation has increased dramatically in past few years due directly to the actions of this liberal government, and now the blame is being shifted to the grocery stores themsleves, with the help of MSM this government once again refuses to take and blame for it. I just read an article that says people are shoplifting high priced food items, and they should continue to do so. I couldn’t believe my eyes when I read it, no one is blaming the liberals, the stories are all about “gouging” by the the grocery stores.
100%
Klaus Schwab should be placed on the worlds terrorist list.
Yes he should, instead, it is average Canadians who want freedom who are being terrorized, and by our own Government.
Well stated.
