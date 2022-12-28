Poilievre

Pierre Poilievre

 Courtesy ParlVu

Nobody embodied positive conservative values better and more efficaciously than US President Ronald Reagan. In 1980, he asked voters if they were better off after four years of then-President Jimmy Carter and he described America as that shining city on a hill with its commitment to the economic freedom of capitalism. 

Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) leader Pierre Poilievre needs to ask Canadians that question if there’s an election in 2023. 

Tags

Senior Columnist (Parliament Hill)

David Krayden is the Senior Parliament Hill Columnist for the Western Standard based in the Ottawa Bureau. He has been a reporter and columnist for the Ottawa Sun, several major US publications, and the original Western Standard.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

xxxHighwoodxxx
xxxHighwoodxxx

Well stated. I agree. Move forward with a honest and true direction away from WEF/UN unelected giberish

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.