Poilievre-Trudeau

Prime Minister Trudeau greets Leader of the Loyal Opposition Pierre Poilievre, when Parliament resumes, September 15th, 2022. 

 Adam Scotti Prime Minister's Office

I want to wish you all a Merry Christmas. Thank you for reading this column and for sharing your thoughts with me throughout the year. 

I would also like to send my regards to all of you Western Standard readers for heartily embracing my new weekly broadcast of 'Ottawa Exposed.' I’d like to tell you why I think Ottawa — meaning the federal government, of course — requires exposure and why it should be a weekly occurrence.  

Tags

Senior Columnist (Parliament Hill)

David Krayden is the Senior Parliament Hill Columnist for the Western Standard based in the Ottawa Bureau. He has been a reporter and columnist for the Ottawa Sun, several major US publications, and the original Western Standard.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Jerry Terpstra
Jerry Terpstra

Keep giving it to them and keeping us in the loop with truth. A rarity in this world of paid off media

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.