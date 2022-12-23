I want to wish you all a Merry Christmas. Thank you for reading this column and for sharing your thoughts with me throughout the year.
I would also like to send my regards to all of youWestern Standardreaders for heartily embracing my new weekly broadcast of 'Ottawa Exposed.' I’d like to tell you why I think Ottawa — meaning the federal government, of course — requires exposure and why it should be a weekly occurrence.
There’s an old expression that applies to people who get elected from various parts of Canada, who come to the nation’s capital with the enthusiasm and energy to do good work, but quickly become subsumed by the inertia, the bureaucracy and the government colossus that resides there.
It’s called 'Ottawashed' and it’s a transformational process that's alive and well as people forget they have not come to Ottawa to necessarily endorse the status quo, but to challenge it when necessary.
Havingworkedthe Washington beat and the Ottawa beat, I can tell you the D.C. press corps are much more inclined to investigate and report scandal than their Canadian counterparts. For many, it’s just easier to ignore the rot around them because the effort to clean it up just seems oppressively difficult — or 'challenging' as Prime Minister Trudeau would put it.
If you remember the film 'Invasion of the Body Snatchers,'which wasreally abouthow communism could infiltrate the minds of loyal Americans, it’s the same deal. People don’t change their appearance, they wear the same suits and order their favorite selections from the menu, but inwardly they have changed and have become part of the problem.That same experience can apply to journalists who become so wedded to the establishment they're afraid to question that establishment.
In the last three years, Trudeau has taken that coziness to new heights bybuying offthe mainstream media with subsidies. In another time and era, this would have provoked outrage in the Canadian public and the media itself — who does Trudeau think he is using taxpayer money to literally purchase the favour of the press? This sort of thing just doesn’t happen in a stable democracy. You’d think this was some sort of third-world tyranny where the government either silences or colludes with the media to print and broadcast only news that is favorable to the ruling powers.
Yet when Trudeau did this very thing, there was little protest from the mainstream media. They enthusiastically parroted Trudeau’s talking points that this “investment” was necessary to preserve the legacy media from extinction and that it was all about preserving a free press.
Since then, much of the media has been content to repeat Trudeau’s talking points on a myriad of other issues and reservetheirenergy for doing features on how the Liberal government is leading the way on reproductive rights and assisted suicide.Watch an Ottawa news conference and you'll see something about as predictable as an alcoholic getting drunk at happy hour. The national press corps too often would rather discuss the latest colour of Trudeau’s socks than how his policies are bringing Canada to the brink of financial and social disaster.
TheWestern Standardis committed to not accepting taxpayer money as much as it's dedicated to telling the truth.
That is whatOttawa Exposed— every Thursday at 2 p.m. MST — is all about. I want to shine the light of truth into the very corridors of power and illuminate how the federal government often acts in secrecy and mendacity.
It has become a truism to say we must speak truth to power. Unfortunately, it is also rare for those whose speech canactuallyaffectthe exercise of that power to fulfill that prerogative.
But not on this reporter’s watch. Notas long asthere’s a lie, falsehood, scandal or cover-up to expose.
David Krayden is the Senior Parliament Hill Columnist for the Western Standard based in the Ottawa Bureau. He has been a reporter and columnist for the Ottawa Sun, several major US publications, and the original Western Standard.
Keep giving it to them and keeping us in the loop with truth. A rarity in this world of paid off media
