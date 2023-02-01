Trudeau Zelensky

Prime Minister Trudeau bumps elbows with Ukrainian president Volodomyr Zelensky at COP 26, in Glasgow. Nov. 2nd, 2021.

 Adam Scotti Office of the Prime Minister

By contributing to the war in Ukraine, the Trudeau government is — perhaps unwittingly — marching us all down the road to Armageddon. 

This is by no means hyperbole. Even the academics who rule the Doomsday Clock have set the dial at 90 seconds to midnight. We used to hear all about that clock during the height of the Cold War, when liberals thought President Ronald Reagan was going to start bombing Moscow.  

Tags

Senior Columnist (Parliament Hill)

David Krayden is the Senior Parliament Hill Columnist for the Western Standard based in the Ottawa Bureau. He has been a reporter and columnist for the Ottawa Sun, several major US publications, and the original Western Standard.

Recommended for you

(4) comments

guest714
guest714

Canadians better hope this don’t go to world war 3 this country will be ground zero. China and Russia will just walk in here from the North unchallenged

Report Add Reply
kmb
kmb

This article is spot on...good job! Furthermore, those who send military equipment to this war will be the first targets of nuclear missiles if it comes to that. Canada should be supporting a return to the Minsk Accords and get out of NATO...it no longer serves any useful purpose.

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Certainly Canada and the world would be a better place if Putin was somehow able to incinerate and exterminate the malignant psychopath Trudeau

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

The G7 are all on board with the war. But they never tell us why. They just use our taxpayers money to send to Ukraine

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.