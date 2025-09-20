Beaufort Sea
Beaufort SeaImage courtesy of WS
Opinion

KRUZENISKI: Northwest Territories, Beaufort Sea, and Greater Alberta

The Beaufort Sea could be the next Mediterranean, and Alberta the new Rome.
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Alberta
Northwest Territories
Oil
Oil Reserves
Beaufort Sea
Opinion
Opinion Column
shipping route
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news