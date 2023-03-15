Soviet Poster 1922

The benefits of unionization are transitory argues writer Matthew Lau. He says while workers may experience a temporary increase in compensation, they lose over the long haul.

 Wiki Commons

Unions are losing their grip on Canada's free-market entrepreneurs. And that's a good thing.

Here’s a brief history of private-sector unionization in Canada over the last 25 years.

Tags

Recommended for you

(2) comments

northrungrader
northrungrader

I believe there are over 500,000 federal, provincial, and municipal union workers in Canada. They are fighting for raises, and some aren't even back to work yet, in their offices. You can not get a job with any of these taxpayer funded jobs, unless you pay off the many unions. Literally if you don't pay dues, you can not work for any level of government. As taxpayers we pay 100% of their salary, benefits, and pensions, yet they pay bonuses for failure, ineptitude, corruption, mismanagement, theft, etc. A half a million Canadians are voting to keep the corruption and status quo. The unions wouldn't even protect the members from a vaccine mandate. We need Right to Work laws, and to start financial audits of every single union in this country. How many were fired from the Canada Revenue Agency for outright theft of CERB? Thank the unions for that.

Report Add Reply
79f150xlt
79f150xlt

At one point unions were a good idea to protect employees from unscrupulous employers and unsafe/unreasonable working conditions. That has since morphed into protecting slackers and the line I have heard many times from the union people I know "thats not my job".

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.