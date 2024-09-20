Opinion

LAU: Child care in B.C. — long on government proclamations, short on spaces

Clearly, heavy government subsidization and control of child care has not fixed child-care shortages in B.C.
Fraser Institute writer Matthew Lau notes that the poorest families in British Columbia are poorly served by the provincial government's announncement-heavy child-care program.
Fraser Institute writer Matthew Lau notes that the poorest families in British Columbia are poorly served by the provincial government's announncement-heavy child-care program.Courtesy CEFA Early Childhood Education
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
BC child-care program
Eby promises a lot on chiold-care, doesn't deliver
Vancouver is suffering acute childcare crisis

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news