Opinion

LAU: From activism to academic failure — The case for school choice

Plunging PISA and EQAO math results raise urgent questions about priorities and strengthen the argument for school choice.
Parents for Choice in Education
Parents for Choice in EducationPhoto Credit: Leah Mushet, WS
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Education
Teachers Unions
School Choice
Opinion
Opinion Column

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