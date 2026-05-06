Opinion

LAU: Liberals’ $10-a-day daycare disaster — why Canada’s child care plan gets a failing grade

Despite billions in federal funding, the Liberals’ child care program is struggling with shortages, bureaucracy, and inequity — leaving many parents without care.
Child care
Child careCourtesy CEFA Early Childhood Education
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Daycare
Opinion
Opinion Column
$10 a day daycare
federal child care
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news