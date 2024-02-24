Opinion

LAU: Trudeau's disastrous $10/day childcare rollout

The Liberal plan for $10/day daycare foundered on the exclusion of private operators
The Liberal plan for $10/day daycare foundered on the exclusion of private operatorsCourtesy Katerina Georgieva/CBC
Loading content, please wait...
Statistics Canada
$10 a day child care
preference for public or not for profit operators
fewer places

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news