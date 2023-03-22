Supreme Court of Canada bench

The present bench of the Supreme Court of Canada. The Honourable Mahmud Jamal, the Honourable Sheilah L. Martin, the Honourable Nicholas Kasirer and the Honourable Michelle O'Bonsawin.

Back Row: The Honourable Russell Brown, the Honourable Andromache Karakatsanis, the Right Honourable Richard Wagner, P.C., Chief Justice of Canada, the Honourable Suzanne Côté and the Honourable Malcolm Rowe.

 Official Supreme Court of Canada photo.

When Ontario Premier Doug Ford vowed to use the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedom’s notwithstanding clause to keep his province’s schools open last fall, Liberal MP Adam van Koeverden called the move “undemocratic.”

While a common sentiment among Canada’s governing elites, academia and various activist groups, it’s also dead wrong.

Tags

Recommended for you

(3) comments

private property
private property

We need to choose our supreme court from non-lawyers. The problem with our judiciary is they are lawyers first. That is why are legal system is expensive and bloated.

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

As the covid/ vaccine fraud has unequivocally shown us Canada has become a ridiculous and worthless country run by globalist criminals including the pompous criminals in the above photo

Wexit is now the only solution

Report Add Reply
CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

The obvious solution to controlling these activist judges is to make them face the electorate every 4 years. They wouldn’t be spouting all these ridiculous decisions if they knew it would end their ride on the gravy train.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.