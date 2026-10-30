Opinion

LES: Exporting danger — American vaccine skepticism is leaking into Canada

The new vaccine policy from Trump and RFK Jr. is harmful, not helpful, to children.
Donald Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s vaccine skepticism is spilling across the border, threatening Canadian public health.
Donald Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s vaccine skepticism is spilling across the border, threatening Canadian public health.Image courtesy of AI
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Donald Trump
Vaccines
Children
Opinion
Vaccines For Children
Opinion Column
RFK JR.