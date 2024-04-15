LETTER: Carbon taxes are a wealth transfer

Re: New survey says Conservatives open up big lead over Liberals since carbon tax increaseThe carbon taxes championed by Justin Trudeau’s government are similar in some ways to the National Energy Program championed by his father’s administration. Both cases involved massive transfer of wealth. In the father’s case it was primarily from Western Canada to Eastern Canada; from the oil producing provinces to the provinces consuming foreign oil. In the son’s case, the transfer of wealth generally is:1. From people who work to those who don’t.2. From rural people to those in cities.3. From those who work on farms, forests, factory floors, mines, mills, and construction sites to office workers and those who work from home.4. From those who produce products, create physical assets, and maintain critical infrastructure to those who stare at computer screens and cell phones, creating nothing tangible.5. From those who are usually outdoors to those who exist in offices, buses, trains, condos, and malls.6. From those who travel in sturdy vehicles on country roads by necessity to those who travel the world in planes, trains, and boats for pleasure.7. From the western provinces that are ‘powered’ by oil and gas to the central provinces that are ‘powered’ by nuclear and water.8. From those who work with their hands, legs, and backs to those that ‘work-out’ in a gym for exercise.9. From those who live in the cold north to those in the temperate south.10. From those who live in a ‘detached’ house to those in condo and apartment towers.So, know that if you are living in a rural, northern or western area, working in a forest, field, or underground, producing the products that bring wealth to this nation, you are carrying the burden of the ‘carbon taxes’. Mark Carney said that two thirds of Canadians benefit from carbon tax. You are not among them. Under this prime minister, Canada is moving further towards socialism, urbanism, centralism, elitism and dependency.Pat ParkerSudbury Ont.