“We were all scheduled to leave Sunday night to travel from Toronto to St. John’s on a plane that was coming from Alberta,” Nathan Wilson told the Western Standard.

 Courtesy Facebook

Re: Four Newfies make it out of Toronto after being stranded by WestJet, 196 to go

I would have expected maybe someone from outside the country to know better. However a fellow Canadian, especially one out west that surely has met many Newfoundlanders.... Referencing our people using the term "Newfie" is pure ignorance on your part. I suggest you do a little research on the use of the word.

loga
loga

Hey buddy, Albertans get to take being called rednecks and cowboys, so suck it up buttercup.

BCGray
BCGray

Howard, me son you can cry all youse want your a Newfie and so am I so be a good lad and cry on the CBC and to the Liberals who stole our fisheries, but don't cry to me

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

Howard: This is not the NL section on the online cbc news. ca platform; this is the Western Standard where one can actually have an opinion that is not woke/progressive. I've seen your comments in the NL section of online CBC news and I'm sure you live in Newfoundland. And unless I'm mistaken (and I'm pretty sure I'm not, b'ye), the only people offended by 'Newf' and 'Newfie' are those living on The Rock and have never ventured off it for work. Give it up, b'y.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

If im not mistaken, Arthur Green might be a Newfie himself? I know many Newfies who affectionately call themselves Newfies. I suggest this fool take a chill

Pill, and relax.

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

I proudly call myself a Newfie all the time even though I've lived out West longer than I lived in Newfoundland. I was in my twenties when I came out here in the late seventies. I'm in my seventies now.

Barron Not Barron
Barron Not Barron

Ahh..ahh.. Why is this even a subject? You are such a sensitive FATALAU!

Alberta Farmer
Alberta Farmer

Pretty sad Western Standard when I have to change the word scr3w! You are going to far left, be careful not to go too woke or you will lose subscriptions!

Alberta Farmer
Alberta Farmer

How many Newfies does it take to scr3w in a light bulb? There aren’t any Newfies left if Newfoundland, they are all in Alberta taking our jobs!

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

Now, now, AF. That's not quite true! Alberta has always needed workers because of the small population and the growth of the oil & gas industry. Alberta called and we came. Many of us stayed and raised families and retired here. Now our children are raising families here. Even now, Alberta is short of workers. I'm not being mean-spirited either. I've always respected the work ethic of Alberta farmers.

