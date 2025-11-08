LETTERS: Alberta Abandoned!!!

The so called Canadian “Energy Superpower” did NOT mention either “Oil” or “Pipelines” once in the 2025 Federal Budget. Canada has turned its back on its “Largest Resource Industry” of Oil & Gas, which has been responsible for our largest revenue exports of approximately $230 Billion annually. The 2025 Budget is a roadmap to economic destruction. International energy investors will steer clear of Canada as the Liberals have now signalled they are still the same anti-development, anti-oil government, with no intention, to remove the current federal energy roadblocks!!! Mark Carney has just condemned, an Alberta that stays in Canada to walk away and waste $3 Trillion in provincial energy resources. When Prime Minister Mark Carney grew up in Alberta, was he in a coma? Why doesn’t Carney seem to realize that Alberta lives, breathes, and can only survive with oil production? This budget was successful in “gift-wrapping Alberta” for independence in 2026, as either the Alberta Republic or as Donald Trump’s 51st State! After seeing this Liberal budget, I think I speak for all Albertans when I say: “Thanks for NOTHING, Carney! You’ll be sorry after we saddle up on our swiftest horse and gallop Alberta right out of Canada lickety-split, faster than you can say - ALBERTA STRONG & FREE!!!”Chris RobertsonStony Plain, ALBERTA