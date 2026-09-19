LETTERS: Alberta independence is an economic suicide pact

As Albertans prepare for the upcoming October 19 provincial referendum, we must carefully weigh the severe economic consequences of entertaining an independence path. Should the ‘yes’ side win and prompt the provincial government to initiate steps toward a binding independence vote, the province would immediately plunge into a period of profound uncertainty.

The repercussions of this political instability would be swift and damaging. Rather than achieving independence, the interim period between an initial vote and a second, binding referendum would act as an economic deterrent. We would almost certainly witness immediate capital flight as investors seek safer, more predictable jurisdictions. Furthermore, major corporations would be forced to protect their operational stability by relocating their head offices to established financial hubs like Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver.

Compounding this corporate exodus, both foreign and interprovincial investment would face a complete freeze. Businesses cannot thrive in an environment of constitutional ambiguity, and the resulting contraction would directly translate into widespread job losses, plunging employment rates, and a sharp decline in our standard of living.

A vote to remain in Canada is a vote to protect our livelihoods, secure our economic baseline, and preserve our long-term prosperity. We must reject the risks of separation and safeguard Alberta’s future.

John Lipka

Lethbridge, Alberta