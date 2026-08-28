LETTERS: Alberta must vote for independence before it’s too late

With the independence vote only two months away, Albertans should be putting some hard thought into where Canada is headed, and what that’s going to look like for this province if we stay. We’re a conservative province (for now) in a liberal country that’s only getting “more liberal.” If you think things are changing here because of some lip service from Ottawa over these last few months, guess again. Once the referendum is over on October 19, if we vote not to leave, you will likely see a big change in Ottawa’s tone towards Alberta. I doubt Carney will be pushing any pipelines, certainly not at the cost of rubbing Liberal-friendly BC the wrong way; nor will he be taking any bad press by running afoul of the indigenous. His green agenda will likely also resurface, to appease the disgruntled environmentalist wing of the Liberal Party and the eco-warriors who’ve lost faith in him. And I’ll bet dollars to donuts Alberta’s oil will be put forth as the bargaining chip against Trump’s new tariffs, destroying Alberta’s economy and putting half the province out of work; all in an effort to gain some concessions for Ontario’s steel and auto industries, Quebec’s aluminum, and BC’s lumber. Industries which Carney’s continued failure to make a trade deal has decimated, and Ontario and Quebec, of course, being the provinces that select every prime minister.As far as Canada’s future goes, Carney will easily coast through the rest of this term on Trump’s back, with the gullible population more than willing to blame every hardship Canadians face on Trump. Grocery prices, inflation, poverty, crime, unemployment, Medicare, business fleeing the country … all Trump’s fault. Carney’s popularity will likely reach levels never seen by a politician achieving so little.Then, when Trump’s term ends, and Carney’s is up 6 or 7 months later, he will no doubt campaign as the only man who can “rebuild Canada after Trump’s devastation to the economy,” backed by his “vast credentials” and the supposed great foundation he has laid during this first term, what with his world tours, endless MOU’s, and “agreements for increased collaboration” (despite the fact that none of these are worth the paper they’re written on, if indeed there actually is anything on paper). And, as has been proven since 2015, the voting majority of Canada will again be gullible enough to eat it up. Trudeau stayed in power for a full 10 years, with his idiocy on full display … Carney’s is a little more subtle, so there should be no doubt they will re-elect him for at least another decade..Another thing to realize is that everything Trump has done is not going to be overturned the day his term is over. So many Canadians believe this is just a waiting game to January 2029, and it will all be sunshine and lollipops moving forward from there. Even believing the Democrats will win the next US election is a stretch, given how radically far left they are moving. Remember how everyone thought Kamala was going to win? Remember after her astounding loss, how the Democrats lamented, “we need to take a long hard look at the Party’s direction,” yet they’ve allowed the party to go so far left that even longtime party faithful are saying it’s out of control. Americans aren’t going to vote in a socialist government. Vance may well be the next President. But even if they did … you think American auto workers are gonna say “sure, send a bunch of work back to Canada!” Not likely. Ditto for the US steel and lumber industry. Things will never return to the pre-Trump era.So where will Canada be by that time? So far in deficit, your grandchildren won’t even believe that, once upon a time, they could have owned a house in their 30s. A complete welfare state. But the majority won’t realize it, because by that time the Liberals will have passed all their legislation to have full control over what is posted in the media, on the internet, and through social media.So let’s get off this sinking ship now. As more inter-provincial migrants (and Liberals) move to Alberta by the tens-of-thousands, to reap the benefits of its prosperity, while still being too blind or stupid to see the reason behind it, there likely won’t be another chance.Keith CheesemanCalgary, Alberta