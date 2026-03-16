LETTERS: BC’s political system is rigged for parties, not people — proportional voting is the only way out

Another Leader for the BC Conservative Party will change absolutely nothing. Big business absolutely hates democracy and is promoting two-party political systems that deny and defy the people they were elected to serve and protect.During elections, about half of the voters traditionally vote against a party or candidate. The insanity of that is that when we vote against somebody, we also just as often vote for somebody we also do not want to win.Another double whammy for big business.To destroy that disaster, we must have a ballot that separates the party vote from the candidate vote. Using any proportional ballot, we vote for the party we want to form the government and on that very same ballot, we also vote for the candidate we want to represent us in that government.In BC, Premier David Eby and his majority NDP government are aggressively undermining many of our human, statutory, and constitutional rights, including the right to own the land on which we built our homes.Spending is radically out of control. He has violated his sacred Oath to serve and protect everybody, not just a select few. That alone should translate into an automatic and immediate termination as Premier and MLA.The BC Conservative Party will soon have another Leader, and the party will just as soon be heading in many different directions, while the independents, the Greens, and newcomers like OneBC will be siphoning off more votes.Insisting the remaining seats somehow will produce another party big enough and tough enough to defeat the NDP government is pure fantasy.British Columbians’ unprecedented quality of life is in the early stages of long-term decay.A proportional ballot is the only ballot that can and will reverse that nasty trend because the people will finally be in the driver’s seats, defining all issues and priorities, not the politicians.A proportional electoral system opens the doors for all British Columbians to participate in the political process. It creates more parties, representing all the political ambitions and ideologies of our diverse, multicultural society. We have to do this now, to allow these new parties the time they need to define, build, and organize, well before the next election.A proportional political electoral system will destroy party discipline, a killer of democratic governments, while dissolving what has become a monster $70 billion a year, taxpayer-funded Truth and Reconciliation scam.Future minority NDP governments will only slow Eby down. A proportional ballot is the only political ‘weapon’ that will destroy that insane lock on power he has assumed during his term.Andy ThomsenKelowna BC