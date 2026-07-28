LETTERS: CBC wants to police misinformation — Canadians should ask if it's time to defund the CBC

Canadians deserve confidence that public institutions will address misinformation fairly, transparently, and without political bias. Recent statements suggesting that the CBC should take on a formal role in combating misinformation raise serious concerns about whether such authority can be exercised objectively.Many Canadians are understandably skeptical of this proposal. For those who already view the CBC as politically aligned rather than consistently neutral, expanding its role into fact-checking could further weaken public trust in both the broadcaster and the broader democratic process. A publicly funded news organization must be especially careful to demonstrate independence, balance, and accountability.Concerns about accuracy are not theoretical. CBC reporting on residential school sites included statements that remains of indigenous children had been found, followed by corrections clarifying that potential burial sites had been detected. Reporting by other CBC journalists repeated similar language before it was corrected. When such sensitive matters are reported imprecisely, the public deserves prominent corrections and a clear explanation of what is known, what is not known, and what remains under investigation.For these reasons, I have serious reservations about the CBC serving as a national fact-checking authority. If public confidence is the goal, Canada would be better served by independent standards, transparent correction practices, and a reassessment of whether continued public funding for the CBC is justified. An honest evaluation of the topic: the CBC should be defunded.Ronald J. YaschukQuispamsis, NB