LETTERS: Convenient amnesia — BC NDP's broken promise on fixed elections

For decades, BC NDP politicians argued that predictable election dates were an important democratic reform — specifically because premiers should not be able to choose an election date simply because the timing suits them politically.

The record is worth remembering.

1987 — NDP MLA Barry Jones: “I’d appreciate a fixed term for provincial elections.”

2012 — John Horgan: Warned that a fixed election date could be “chucked out the window because it was expedient” for a government to seek a new mandate. (LIMS)

2015 — Mike Farnworth: Described fixed election dates as an important reform because they reduced a Premier’s ability to decide when an election would be called.

2017 — NDP–Green Agreement: The parties explicitly committed to the scheduled election timetable, with the NDP leader agreeing not to request dissolution except following the loss of confidence.

2020: John Horgan nevertheless called an election approximately a year before the scheduled 2021 election.

Fixed election dates were supposed to prevent governments from choosing election timing for their own political advantage.

That was the argument when the NDP was in opposition.

The Hansard record is there.

The agreements are there.

The election dates are there.

British Columbians can compare the words with the actions and draw their own conclusions.

Accountability shouldn’t depend on which side of the Legislature you happen to be sitting on.

Todd Holowchak

Surrey, BC