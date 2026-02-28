LETTERS: Mr. Prime Minister, where are Alberta’s 84 rocketships to the moon?

The Artemis II Rocketship Space Mission that will take Canadian Astronaut Jeremy Hansen to the moon and back is expected to cost $4.1 USD billion or approximately $5.62 CAD billion.Now, let’s compare this to the scandal of Alberta being ripped off by equalization theft by Canada. In a Postmedia news story, it was reported that in the last 20 years, Alberta has sent $475 Billion more to Ottawa in taxes than it has received back in Federal spending.If this money wasn’t spent on Alberta, where did Canada spend this almost 1/2 trillion dollars from Alberta?Let’s imagine for a moment that instead of Alberta being the most ripped off province in Canadian history with equalization theft, that Canada saved the money from Alberta, from whatever Liberal/Canada slush fund they had planned to waste it on, to give “Every Dollar” back to Alberta in “Rocketships to the Moon”!Canada today “OWES ALBERTA” 84 Rocketships to the Moon! Mr. Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney, where are Alberta’s 84 Rocketships to the Moon???Chris RobertsonCanadian Bestselling AuthorStony Plain, ALBERTA