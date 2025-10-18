LETTERS: Prairie freedom

Last Sunday, on the CTV political affairs show Question Period, China’s Ambassador indicated that China would immediately start buying canola again from Canada if Canada dropped tariffs on China’s electric vehicles. What was Canada’s response this week to this incredible revelation — NOTHING! It should now be crystal clear to all the Prairie provinces that we simply don’t count when it comes to being ruled by our Eastern Canada overlords. I passionately and cordially invite Saskatchewan and Manitoba to seriously consider joining Alberta as we proudly claim independence in 2026. Let’s make the Alberta Republic the WESTERN REPUBLIC where we will choose prosperity over Eastern Canada domination. We can build a SuperPort at Churchill and send farm products and energy east to Europe. Where Mark Carney only talks about being an energy superpower while simultaneously “blocking” energy projects, the Western Republic will become the Saudi Arabia of the Americas! Let’s take the Liberal handcuffs off our farmers and roughnecks and let the Prairies thrive! We can do this!!!Chris RobertsonStony Plain, Alberta