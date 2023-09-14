Modular home

A modular home is a home composed of modules that have been built inside a home-building factory. Once complete, the modules are trucked to their new location and assembled onto pre-prepared foundations. Unlike trailer homes, they are not readily movable. Writer Teri-Anne Bowyer suggests the concept as part of the solution for Canada's housing shortage.

 Quality Homes, Ontario Wiki Commons

Re: Canada's housing crisis.

Home prices have skyrocketed in recent years while supply has stagnated, putting homeownership out of reach for many and straining even rental markets.

BryanLumsden2003
BryanLumsden2003

Comrade Chairman Castreau brought over 1 MILLION people into PRC (Politically Repressive Canaduh). It is no wonder we are in a housing crisis!

Cut off all immigration until the crisis is resolved.

The best resolution is, CANADUH OUT OF ALBERTA!

ALBERTA OUT OF CANADUH!

SuperBaba
SuperBaba

Excellent letter Terri-Anne. You are right, modulars could be a quick fix to the housing shortage our federal government has created. I only have one correction and that was in the caption of the picture so not your error. "Mobile" homes are not mobile; they don't come with wheels. They come in on flat bed trucks. The designation of "mobile" really needs to be changed. Again, an excellent letter.

rianc
rianc

The U.S. is very advanced with the use of modular design for home building. Canada could learn from the U.S. and apply that here. Biggest fly in this is the federal government and their plans to massively change the building codes for green building. They do this and nothing will get built and no major renovations will be undertaken since costs will be prohibitive.

