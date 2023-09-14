Re: Canada's housing crisis.
Home prices have skyrocketed in recent years while supply has stagnated, putting homeownership out of reach for many and straining even rental markets.
We need creative solutions to rapidly increase the housing supply in a cost-effective and sustainable manner. One promising option is modular home construction.
Modular homes are factory-built dwellings that are transported to the building site and assembled. This allows for streamlined and efficient construction. Parts can be built concurrently rather than sequentially, unaffected by weather delays. Build quality and consistency is easier to control in a factory setting. Materials can be purchased in bulk. All of this adds up to faster construction timelines and lower costs per square foot compared to conventional construction.
With Canada’s severe housing supply issues, modular building could significantly expand and accelerate development.
Projects such as The Stack in Vancouver demonstrate the viability and quality of modern modular housing. By leveraging modular techniques, we can conceive neighbourhood-scale projects faster. For example, a 100-unit affordable housing complex might take a year using traditional building but could be assembled in months using modular.
Scaled up, this has the potential to deliver tens of thousands of quality, sustainable housing units across Canada’s most supply-constrained cities relatively rapidly.
Modular building is not limited to single-family homes; low and mid-rise multi-family projects are possible too. With innovations in modular technology, the speed, quality and cost efficiency will only improve.
Modular techniques aren’t a silver bullet, but represent one strategy in solving the complex housing crisis. Combined with zoning reform, targeted subsidies where needed and integrating modular into large master-planned communities, it can make a major contribution.
Just as manufactured goods revolutionized consumer products, modular home construction could provide rapid, mass-production of urban housing to meet the needs of Canada’s underserved population. Let’s build for the future.
Terri-Anne Bowyer
Medicine Hat
(3) comments
Comrade Chairman Castreau brought over 1 MILLION people into PRC (Politically Repressive Canaduh). It is no wonder we are in a housing crisis!
Cut off all immigration until the crisis is resolved.
The best resolution is, CANADUH OUT OF ALBERTA!
ALBERTA OUT OF CANADUH!
Excellent letter Terri-Anne. You are right, modulars could be a quick fix to the housing shortage our federal government has created. I only have one correction and that was in the caption of the picture so not your error. "Mobile" homes are not mobile; they don't come with wheels. They come in on flat bed trucks. The designation of "mobile" really needs to be changed. Again, an excellent letter.
The U.S. is very advanced with the use of modular design for home building. Canada could learn from the U.S. and apply that here. Biggest fly in this is the federal government and their plans to massively change the building codes for green building. They do this and nothing will get built and no major renovations will be undertaken since costs will be prohibitive.
