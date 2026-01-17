LETTERS: Punished no more!

In the upcoming Independence Referendum, how can any reasonable Albertan vote to stay in Canada knowing the historic and current abuse of Albertans by Canada, through the Equalization System? If you think the “current” Equalization Agreement is okay for Alberta, I ask you, why did the Federal Liberal Government have to threaten Alberta Premier Rachel Notley with the cancellation of the TMX Pipeline, if she did not sign the current Equalization Agreement “as is”? Did you know the Fraser Institute calculated that for every one dollar an Ontario resident sends to Ottawa, an Albertan sends fourteen dollars to Ottawa? In the last 20 years, Alberta has sent $475 billion more to Ottawa in taxes than it has received back in Federal Spending? Alberta is clearly the abused housewife that should leave this evil marriage with Canada! My question to the Federalists who want Alberta to stay in this abusive relationship with Canada, what have YOU done to stop this despicable theft from Alberta and even get back the $475 Billion that has been stolen from Alberta? I am one of many Albertans who says let’s stop this insanity and let Albertans keep their wealth. If Switzerland can be an independent country, so can Alberta! Let’s keep our money and build more hospitals, better infrastructure for drinking water, high-speed rail, and enhanced social service benefits for all Albertans. When you vote proudly for Alberta Independence, you are saying we will be punished no more by Canada! Imagine how we will spend the next $475 Billion here in Alberta as opposed to giving it away, never to be seen again…Chris RobertsonStony Plain, ALBERTA