The far-right AfD has long been considered suspicious by Germany’s domestic intelligence agency, as members continue to show signs of increasing radicalization such as inciting hatred against refugees and immigrants. Last week, the AfD’s youth wing was placed under official government surveillance. Within the last few days there has also been talk that the German government may soon attempt to ban the AfD in its entirety, citing its alleged threat to the democratic and egalitarian nature of the constitution.
Both the centre-right conservative CDU/CSU and the centre-left socialist SPD are deeply concerned about the danger posed by the AfD.
The AfD is the party of Christine Anderson, the MEP who recently toured Canada to meet far-right extremists, including white supremacists. She also dined with three CPC MPs. Anderson also met with the neo-Nazi Digolon group while in Canada.
As both an immigrant and a person of colour, what sort of message does CPC leader Pierre Poilievre’s refusal to expel these three MPs send to Canadians like me? There are now 9.6 million non-white Canadian citizens.
I am an actual member of the CPC, but in my experience, even the most socially and fiscally conservative CPC members, who are people of colour, are still very much Pierre Trudeau Liberals, in the sense of embracing his concepts of multiculturalism, dual citizenship, identity politics, and ethnocultural diaspora concerns.
(1) comment
This is just ignorant slander. Instead of voting conservative the letter writer should just vote liberal for the freebies instead of trying to turn a BARELY conservative CPC into the liberals.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.