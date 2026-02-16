LETTERS: The pen is mightier than the sword!

I have a special request for all media professionals and all Albertans. You have heard it said by everyone from the Premier Danielle Smith to country music legend Paul Brandt that “Alberta has legitimate grievances”! I would like all media professionals and all Albertans to tell our story; what are “Alberta’s legitimate grievances” with Ottawa? It is clear from media reports that Alberta will shatter the signature threshold to hold an independence referendum. Now, in fairness to federalists, I know of people who are leaning towards Canada, but are signing the independence petition just to get Canada to finally pay attention to “Alberta’s legitimate grievances” and then they will vote for Canada in an independence referendum. I also know Albertans who would prefer to only stay in a Canada that supports Alberta with a national oil pipeline from the Pacific to the Atlantic, but if the referendum comes and Canada is still ignoring Alberta or dragging their feet with process delays on pipeline approvals, they are going to vote for an independent Alberta rather than stay in a Canada that continually disrespects our province. This week, an Albertan newspaper columnist declared he is a “Canadian” but then angrily declared that being a Canadian in Alberta doesn’t mean you have to be a “doormat” to Ottawa! Right now, this is our moment for Albertans to detail fully how Canada has abused Alberta. Detail how we pay more in taxes than the rest of Canada, including in the last 20 years, paying more than $400 billion in federal taxes than we received back in federal services. Detail the Alberta Investment Projects killed by the Federal Government that lost trillions of dollars of investment for Alberta. The focus will be on Alberta now more than in any other time in our history. Speak out, and then once Canada truly knows: “Alberta’s Legitimate Grievances,” let us watch closely, to see if Canada fully addresses the problems Ottawa causes or continues to ignore Alberta. Then, fully informed, “Albertans” will democratically decide, going forward, what political path offers our best possible future. God Bless Alberta!Chris RobertsonStony Plain, AB