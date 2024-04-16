LETTERS: Trudeau explanations not credible

Re: What did Trudeau really know?Testifying by Justin Trudeau at the foreign interference inquiry will become another Liberal whitewash, complete with misinformation from Katie Telford. Mr. Trudeauʼs chief of staff doubled down on propaganda and bad vibes instantly became visible.Will this be a schooling moment for all Canadians? One where Mr. Trudeau uses expletives, says “More work needs to be done or we can do better or I donʼt recall, ” or wasnʼt aware, all things he has said in past testimony. The inquiry is pointless. He appears to perjure himself and there are no ramifications for his privileged self, because virtue signalling is something he's famous for. The questioning of his testimony was unconvincing as he glanced at his notes, and the facial and body language sealed it as the real deal of obfuscation and deflection. There was virtually no follow-up by the media this morning and smart Liberal Party of Canada acolytes are giving it all a wide berth. Indeed, Liberals are beginning to get edgy on the subject of replacing their Leader. They are rummaging in the dark of course, as there are no obvious bright lights waiting in the wings. If you take a good look at the caucus and such portfolios as some of them previously administered, you will discover a majority of them were failed programs. To uniquely blame the leadership of the Liberals is grossly bigoted... the entire Liberal party must shoulder the guilt trip for their unmitigated incompetence displayed throughout their reign. Sadly, a new leader of the LPC will not remedy the collateral damage that has been inflicted on Canadians and they will never forget.Ronald J YaschukQuispamsis, New Brunswick,