Justin Trudeau

The leader of the Liberal Party of Canada delivering a speech on a doorstep in Toronto's Little Italy.

 Courtesy Justin Trudeau/Wikimedia Commons

RE: "Trudeau says transgender women are women on International Women’s Day."

What on earth is going on with your headlines? I expect better research and definitions of words from you. The headline should have read: "Trudeau claims scientific impossibility: Transgender 'women' are women".

Recommended for you

(3) comments

Edward S
Edward S

[thumbup]

Report Add Reply
Nervous Gentleman
Nervous Gentleman

It's not just the headlines, it's in the articles themselves, and I for one will withhold subscribing to this publication until they put a stop to this outrageous practice. Perhaps if others do likewise, or better still, threaten to cancel their subscriptions, they will finally get the message.

Report Add Reply
SuperBaba
SuperBaba

Brandon. [thumbup]

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.