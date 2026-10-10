LETTERS: What price Canada? Canada, an obituary

The country of Canada died this year.After suffering from globalism, debt envy, delusions of green greatness, carbon penalties, and out-of-control immigration ignorance, political intervention, leadership schizophrenia, and indifference, historical fact denial, acceptable drug trafficking, an obsession with government-approved murder, gender dysphoria and untested medical treatments, and freedom of public demonstration, Canada freely breathed, perhaps for one of the last times in late October 2026.Left to mourn a once prosperous, respected, and respectful country is a population who once enjoyed freedom of speech, protected religious expression, protection of family rights, unhindered travel across borders, access to current affairs and responsive governments, and promotion by qualification. Canada was pre-deceased by common sense and civility in matters of public discourse, widespread gratitude and appreciation for our environment and education policies, and reasonable public spending in most cases. Leaving Canada prematurely was the recognition of our true riches — people, history, and culture along with sensible development of our vast mineral wealth.Those in attendance at the memorial included our appointed prime minister, Mark Carney, his wife, Diana Carney, chair of Our Oceans Conference, numerous Brookfield alumni, WEF members, UN delegates, and EU chair, Von Der Leyen, members of the CCP, President Zelensky of Ukraine, special liaison to Ukraine — Chrystia Freeland, President Macron of France, former prime minister Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry, Prince Charles, head of the loyal opposition, and other members of the EU. Other members of the government of Canada were in attendance and not recognized. The United States was not invited.Canada was laid to rest administratively and reborn within a new global alignment.The service was conducted by Canadian military staff with no religious affiliation. No prayers were permitted. The country wept.A luncheon was held later at Rideau Hall for attendees. May God help us all.Tim LasiutaRed Deer, AB