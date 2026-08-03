Opinion

LISIKH: Beyond the blue — how SpaceX and reusable rockets are fuelling a new space economy

Forget the Twitter feuds and wild balance sheets — commercial space travel is officially here, and the economics of the universe have changed forever.
Elon Musk has become the world’s first trillionaire as SpaceX’s stock began trading Friday morning on the Nasdaq at $150 per share.
Elon Musk has become the world’s first trillionaire as SpaceX’s stock began trading Friday morning on the Nasdaq at $150 per share.YouTube screenshot
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