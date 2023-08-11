Artificial intelligence
Courtesy Wikimedia Commons

The appearance of OpenAI’s ChatGPT (generative AI based on the GPT-3 Large Language Model) quickly captivated millions of people.

Besides amazement, it caused a resurgence of concerns regarding AI’s endangering employment in various fields and its abuse in the creation of fake news for propaganda or deep fakes for deception and manipulation.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.