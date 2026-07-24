Opinion

LIVINGSTON: ‘We hold these truths’ — the enduring message of the US Declaration of Independence

The Declaration's timeless claim that rights come from our Creator — not the state — remains a powerful rebuke to modern progressivism and government overreach.
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