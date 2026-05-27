Opinion

LIVINGSTONE: Kamloops grave allegations and the rule of law

Five years after the Kamloops radar findings, no excavations have confirmed 215 graves. Why did politicians, universities, and media treat suspicion as a settled fact?
Kamloops IRS students
Kamloops IRS studentsArchives Deschâtelets-NDC
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Indigenous
Unmarked Graves
Kamloops Indian Residential School
Opinion
Opinion Column
215 unmarked graves
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