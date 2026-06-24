Opinion

LIVINGSTONE: Ottawa gave BC First Nations over $27 billion over 23 years — and most lacked treaties

Shouldn’t voluntary spending count in land claim and reconciliation demands?
Grand Chief Stewart Phillip of the Union of BC Indian Chiefs addresses the annual BC cabinet and First Nations leadership gathering in Vancouver, Nov. 4, 2025. On the stage from right: Premier David Eby, Assembly of First Nations regional chief Terry Teegee, and Cowichan hereditary Chief Shana Thomas of the First Nations Summit.
Grand Chief Stewart Phillip of the Union of BC Indian Chiefs addresses the annual BC cabinet and First Nations leadership gathering in Vancouver, Nov. 4, 2025. On the stage from right: Premier David Eby, Assembly of First Nations regional chief Terry Teegee, and Cowichan hereditary Chief Shana Thomas of the First Nations Summit.Image courtesy of BC Assembly of First Nations
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